Day of Student Service

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Martin Luther King Jr. inspired a positive change, not only for the people of his generation but for generations to follow. Muskingum University Students Jill Laposky and Haley Maksin explained how they volunteered to serve the community by working with the Muskingum County Literacy Council.

“The college provided us with this opportunity to come out and just like help out in various places in the community for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I think just with everything that he stood for, it’s a great way to observe the day and kind of just give it more meaning than just having the day off from college,” Laposky said. “I really just wanted to express my gratitude and just help out where I can,” Maksin added.

Muskingum County Literacy Council’s Community Liaison Cindy Lawyer discussed needs within the community as well as the variety of opportunities the organization provides.

“And so today, Martin Luther King Day, we’ve been asked by Muskingum University, their Impact Center, to be able to have students from the university come into our organization and be able to volunteer for a couple of hours,” Lawyer said. “And what better day is to have these students come on Dr. Martin Luther King Day, share their talents with us nonprofits that really need their help.”

The Muskingum Literacy Council operates through grants awarded by The John McIntire Educational Fund as well as a grant from Dollar General. They are looking for volunteers who would be willing to help sort, contribute and attend events. For more information you can visit their Facebook page.