ZANESVILLE, OH – The Noon Rotary Club of Zanesville held a Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony on January 15th.

The Noon Rotary Club is a peace builder club. The Peace Pole is an eight-foot-tall pole made of recycled materials, and is a symbol of love, unity, peace, and acceptance of others. The pole says “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight different languages and in braille.

“It’s very important to pass the word of peace, and this is a symbol. This is something that we should all have in our hearts. And have peace that may prevail on Earth as the pole says.” Rotary Club of Zanesville Peace Chair, Heather Dolen said.



The Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony was held at the War Veterans Park in Zanesville.

President of the Noon Rotary Club, Melinda Russell explains why the War Veterans Park is the perfect place to plant the Peace Pole;

“We actually funded some playground equipment here for handicap. So, we’ve done that. We’ve done a neighborhood cleanup here. And also worked on the park benches. So, it seemed like the perfect place. We secured a grant through an MLK, in honor of Martin Luthor King Day. So, it just seemed like the perfect time and the perfect place to make it happen.” Russell stated.

For more information on the Peace Pole, visit the link below.

Peace Pole Project – May Peace Prevail On Earth International (worldpeace.org)