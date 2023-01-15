Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 58, Scranton Holy Cross 32

Academy Park 67, Girard College 25

Albert Gallatin 62, Uniontown 26

Archbishop Wood 53, Dalton, N.Y. 35

Avon Grove 48, Upper Merion 26

Belle Vernon 39, Serra Catholic 32

Bensalem 60, Wissahickon 52

Berks Catholic 57, Camp Hill Trinity 48

Blackhawk 70, Nazareth, N.Y. 47

Burrell 35, Yough 32

Council Rock North 46, Gwynedd Mercy 37

Dallastown Area 46, Woodland Hills 44

Delone 39, Holy Redeemer 36

Dubois 35, Warren 20

East Juniata 29, Philipsburg-Osceola 25

Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35

Elk County Catholic 40, St. Marys 27

Germantown Academy 68, Episcopal Academy 29

Harbor Creek 56, Maplewood 29

Hickory 50, Sharon 35

James Buchanan 54, Chambersburg 50

Kennedy Catholic 52, Mercyhurst Prep 27

Lancaster Catholic 70, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 26

Lourdes Regional 52, Northumberland Christian 41

Manheim Central 65, Fleetwood 25

Manheim Township 55, Boyertown 42

Marple Newtown 51, Collegium Charter School 28

Middletown 40, Wyomissing 33

Mohawk 55, West Middlesex 17

Monessen 53, Clairton 33

Mount Lebanon 54, Pine-Richland 50

North Allegheny 45, Imhotep Charter 35

North Penn 48, Upper Dublin 39

Northeastern 42, Kennard-Dale 29

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32, MMI Prep 27

Oil City 41, Bradford 32

Palmerton 41, Saucon Valley 21

Pen Argyl 58, Southern Lehigh 27

Redbank Valley 56, Dubois Christian 38

River Valley 70, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 27

Salisbury 43, Wilson 42

St. Frances Academy, Md. 59, Central Dauphin 33

Sullivan County 30, Sayre Area 26

Sun Valley 61, Renaissance Academy 31

Susquehannock 41, Big Spring 34

Sycamore Mohawk, Ohio 55, West Middlesex 17

Thomas Jefferson 61, Charleroi 39

Tri-Valley 48, Halifax 8

Union 53, Rocky Grove 13

Wilmington 48, General McLane 34

York County Tech 49, Millersburg 40

