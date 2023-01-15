Harris nets 24, South Florida tops East Carolina 81-70

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against East Carolina on Sunday.

Harris shot 8 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (8-10, 1-4 American Athletic Conference). Russel Tchewa added 20 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Selton Miguel shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Quentin Diboundje led the Pirates (10-9, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. East Carolina also got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Brandon Johnson. In addition, RJ Felton finished with 13 points.

South Florida led East Carolina at the half, 34-31, with Miguel (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Harris’ 3-pointer with 15:08 remaining in the second half gave South Florida the lead for good at 45-43.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. South Florida hosts Cincinnati while East Carolina visits Temple.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.