4th person dies after 5 shot; girl, 8, critically wounded

CLEVELAND (AP) — A fourth person has died after a shooting of five people at a Cleveland home that earlier claimed the lives of two adults and a teenager and critically injured a young child. A suspect is in custody.

Police said Sunday that a 48-year-old man who had been hospitalized in critical condition had died. His 8-year-old daughter, who was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, remained hospitalized, police said.

Officers in a police cruiser were flagged down by the 41-year-old suspect at about 8 p.m. Friday and told that five people had been shot at a home in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood a few miles southwest of downtown, Cleveland police said. The man, a relative of the initial two adult victims, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said two adults and a juvenile were pronounced dead at the scene. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez and her 16-year-old son Jayden Baez. The name of the 48-year-old man who later died and his critically injured daughter weren’t released.

Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. No charges were immediately announced but police indicated that a homicide and felonious assault investigation was opened.