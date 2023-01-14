The 2023 Bishop Fenwick Basketball Tournament



ZANESVILLE, OH – The Bishop Fenwick Basketball Tournament is back.



The Bishop Fenwick Basketball Tournament is a 3 day tournament that has been going on for several years. The tournament consists of 4th, 5th, and 6th grade boys and girls basketball teams. This year there was approximately 53 teams participating.

“So, this tournament’s been going on for several years. It’s enjoyable for us, as dads, coaches, to see these kids come up through 4th, 5th, and 6th grade as they progress. They get better as players. They learn here, and then you watch them through high school. So, the tournament is kind of a preseason of what you’ll see as they get older.” Rosecrans Head Football Coach, Chris Zemba stated.



The Bishop Fenwick basketball tournament is a fun way to raise money to support all of Fenwick sports programs, and to help purchase uniforms and equipment.



“It’s nice when you see these youngsters come in. There’s a lot of great coaches here. They’re learning as they go, the referees help them learn. It’s just great to see them get older, and it makes them better players.” Zemba said.



January 15th is the last day for the Bishop Fenwick Basketball Tournament.