Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 63, Mogadore 49

Alliance Marlington 58, Can. McKinley 50

Anna 53, Sidney Fairlawn 25

Antwerp 36, Pettisville 34

Arcadia 48, Dola Hardin Northern 43

Arlington 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26

Ashtabula Edgewood 47, Chagrin Falls 37

Ashville Teays Valley 51, Bishop Hartley 40

Aurora 54, Chardon 39

Austintown Fitch 48, Youngs. Ursuline 41

Avon 56, Amherst Steele 48

Batavia Clermont NE 57, Cambridge City, Ind. 17

Bay Village Bay 39, Fairview 29

Bellevue 30, Sandusky Perkins 24

Bellville Clear Fork 72, Galion 15

Bishop Fenwick 48, Trenton Edgewood 41

Bluffton 59, Pandora-Gilboa 27

Botkins 29, Jackson Center 25

Bowling Green 41, Pemberville Eastwood 34

Brookfield 57, Mineral Ridge 42

Brookville 50, Carlisle 23

Bryan 48, St. Marys Memorial 35

Bucyrus 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 41

Canfield 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 16

Carey 43, Bucyrus Wynford 22

Carrollton 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Celina 43, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Cin. Deer Park 36, Cin. Wyoming 34

Cin. Mt. Healthy 72, Cin. Woodward 29

Cin. Princeton 52, King’s Christian Collegiate, Ontario 41

Circleville 45, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55, Parma Padua 23

Cols. Cristo Rey 31, Tol. Waite 23

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 48

Columbiana 46, Lisbon Beaver 27

Copley 54, Green 45

Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Kirtland 27

Dalton 47, West Salem Northwestern 43

Day. Oakwood 47, Monroe 36

Elyria Cath. 67, N. Olmsted 31

Findlay 51, Wapakoneta 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Kenton 36

Frankfort Adena 50, Wellston 30

Ft. Loramie 48, New Bremen 23

Ft. Recovery 56, Ansonia 50, OT

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Cols. Africentric 47

Galion Northmor 49, Mt. Gilead 47

Garrettsville Garfield 44, Holland Springfield 36

Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Cle. St. Joseph 41

Gates Mills Hawken 53, Geneva 37

Genoa Area 50, Tol. Scott 32

Granville 60, Zanesville 51

Grove City 50, Cols. DeSales 41

Hamilton 60, Defiance 59

Hamilton Badin 66, Hamilton Ross 37

Hannibal River 52, Bellaire 40

Hilliard Darby 58, Willard 40

Holland Springfield 50, Archbold 31

Howard E. Knox 34, Fredericktown 23

Huron 46, Milan Edison 36

Independence 53, Orwell Grand Valley 43

Jackson 29, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Rittman 24

Kalida 42, Holgate 25

Kettering Fairmont 49, Kings Mills Kings 45

Lakeside Danbury 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37

Lawrence Central, Ind. 31, Kettering Alter 29

Linsly, W.Va. 60, Barnesville 38

Logan 45, Pickerington N. 42

London 42, Bellefontaine 38

Lore City Buckeye Trail 53, Cambridge 16

Ludlow, Ky. 41, Bethel-Tate 39

Malvern 51, E. Can. 38

Marion Pleasant 41, Sparta Highland 25

Massillon 54, Warren Harding 50

Mayfield 43, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39

Metamora Evergreen 49, Edgerton 41

Milford Center Fairbanks 40, Spring. Greenon 39

Morrow Little Miami 51, Cin. Sycamore 43

N. Ridgeville 44, Avon Lake 39

N. Royalton 47, Willoughby S. 37

New Concord John Glenn 42, St. Clairsville 25

New Riegel 54, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Norwalk 47, Clyde 43

Olmsted Falls 71, Berea-Midpark 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 31

Painesville Harvey 50, Orange 38

Painesville Riverside 55, Macedonia Nordonia 34

Peebles 54, Southeastern 42

Perry 66, Beachwood 11

Poland Seminary 42, Hanoverton United 35

Port Clinton 43, Oak Harbor 30

Richwood N. Union 55, Urbana 38

Rocky River 46, Westlake 31

Rocky River Lutheran W. 39, Mantua Crestwood 36

Sidney 54, Riverside Stebbins 17

Smithville 56, Creston Norwayne 39

St. Henry 54, Bradford 5

Strasburg-Franklin 73, Newcomerstown 34

Strongsville 68, Mentor 34

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 29

Sycamore Mohawk 55, West Middlesex, Pa. 17

Tallmadge 46, Hudson 39

Tipp City Bethel 58, Sidney Lehman 22

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14

Twinsburg 48, Richfield Revere 46

Upper Sandusky 63, Attica Seneca E. 24

Ursuline Academy 55, Highlands, Ky. 27

Vandalia Butler 61, Greenville 42

Versailles 65, Arcanum 50

Warren Howland 55, Youngs. Mooney 18

Warrensville Hts. 64, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Washington C.H. 40, Greenfield McClain 33

Waverly 60, S. Point 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 45, Martins Ferry 40

Youngs. Boardman 56, Youngs. East 30

Youngs. Valley Christian 45, Heartland Christian 27

Berkshire Hoopfest=

Burton Berkshire 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 33

Doylestown Chippewa 55, Streetsboro 46

Salem 40, Chesterland W. Geauga 19

Classic in the Country=

Akr. Hoban 42, W. Chester Lakota W. 41

Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Portsmouth 44

Canal Fulton Northwest 39, Thornville Sheridan 35

Millersburg W. Holmes 40, Lima Bath 38

Notre Dame Academy 41, Beloit W. Branch 37

Rocky River Magnificat 52, Dresden Tri-Valley 40

