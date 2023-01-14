Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair, N.J. 67, The Hill School 35

Downingtown East 80, Oxford 51

Ephrata 58, Twin Valley 34

Erie Cathedral Prep 68, McQuaid Jesuit, N.Y. 50

Franklin 53, Blackhawk 43

Girard, Ohio 44, Hickory 41

Greenville 58, Conneaut Area 42

Hempfield 58, Governor Mifflin 51

La Academia Charter 52, Steelton-Highspire 39

Manheim Central 67, Fleetwood 57

Marian Catholic 52, Shenandoah Valley 45

Milton Hershey 77, Harrisburg 67

Neumann 91, Millville 64

Palmerton 54, Saucon Valley 44

Penn Charter 73, Frankford 55

Pennridge 60, Perkiomen Valley 55

Reading 73, Downingtown West 55

Schuylkill Haven 70, Weatherly 46

Sullivan County 75, Bucktail 26

Union 63, Coudersport 39

Upper Dublin 41, Holy Ghost Prep 37

West Allegheny 66, Ambridge 49

West Chester East 67, Great Valley 40

West Lawn Wilson 59, Cedar Crest 40

Youngs. Chaney High School, Ohio 61, Kennedy Catholic 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press