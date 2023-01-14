Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair, N.J. 67, The Hill School 35
Downingtown East 80, Oxford 51
Ephrata 58, Twin Valley 34
Erie Cathedral Prep 68, McQuaid Jesuit, N.Y. 50
Franklin 53, Blackhawk 43
Girard, Ohio 44, Hickory 41
Greenville 58, Conneaut Area 42
Hempfield 58, Governor Mifflin 51
La Academia Charter 52, Steelton-Highspire 39
Manheim Central 67, Fleetwood 57
Marian Catholic 52, Shenandoah Valley 45
Milton Hershey 77, Harrisburg 67
Neumann 91, Millville 64
Palmerton 54, Saucon Valley 44
Penn Charter 73, Frankford 55
Pennridge 60, Perkiomen Valley 55
Reading 73, Downingtown West 55
Schuylkill Haven 70, Weatherly 46
Sullivan County 75, Bucktail 26
Union 63, Coudersport 39
Upper Dublin 41, Holy Ghost Prep 37
West Allegheny 66, Ambridge 49
West Chester East 67, Great Valley 40
West Lawn Wilson 59, Cedar Crest 40
Youngs. Chaney High School, Ohio 61, Kennedy Catholic 38
