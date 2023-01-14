Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 65, Grant 55

Batavia 51, Rockford Guilford 46

Bensenville (Fenton) 48, Leyden 47

Bloomington Central Catholic 91, Farmington 56

Burlington Central 68, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54

Calvary Christian Academy 58, Schaumburg Christian 34

Camp Point Central 52, Griggsville-Perry 44

Chicago (Christ the King) 81, Yorkville Christian 68

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 29, Kelly 21

Christian Liberty Academy 49, Rockford Berean Baptist 28

Columbia 59, Cahokia 57

Cooter, Mo. 89, Century 14

Danville 55, Georgetown La Salette 15

Decatur St. Teresa 76, Argenta-Oreana 60

Deerfield 50, Payton 40

Evansville Central, Ind. 51, Robinson 45

Fremd 54, Lakes Community 33

Fulton 69, Freeport 62

Fulton 76, Rockford Christian 69

Fulton City, Ky. 67, Tamms (Egyptian) 50

Galena 59, Lanark Eastland 50

Galesburg 79, Chicago (Comer) 50

Harvest Christian Academy 53, Forreston 29

Heritage 63, Champaign Judah Christian 47

Hinsdale Central 59, St. Charles North 41

Larkin 58, Prairie Ridge 51

Lyons 60, Woodstock Marian 51

Lyons 62, DeKalb 55

Maine East 88, Amundsen 81

Maine South 62, Amundsen 45

Metea Valley 52, Joliet Central 47

Midland 63, LaMoille 24

Mundelein 47, Highland Park 44

Naperville Neuqua Valley 63, Woodstock North 33

Normal Community 68, Joliet Central 35

North Boone 50, Forreston 41

Okaw Valley 54, Neoga 47

Pecatonica 84, Polo 37

Peoria Manual 69, Pekin 44

Perryville, Mo. 67, Valmeyer 62

Quincy Notre Dame 53, Champaign Central 40

Rockford East 74, St. Francis 39

Scales Mound 66, Richmond-Burton 25

Springfield 70, Rockford Jefferson 53

St. Anne 62, Cissna Park 49

Taylorville 47, Nokomis 44

Tolono Unity 52, Ev. Day, Ind. 40

Triad 62, Pana 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

