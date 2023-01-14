Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 65, Grant 55
Batavia 51, Rockford Guilford 46
Bensenville (Fenton) 48, Leyden 47
Bloomington Central Catholic 91, Farmington 56
Burlington Central 68, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54
Calvary Christian Academy 58, Schaumburg Christian 34
Camp Point Central 52, Griggsville-Perry 44
Chicago (Christ the King) 81, Yorkville Christian 68
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 29, Kelly 21
Christian Liberty Academy 49, Rockford Berean Baptist 28
Columbia 59, Cahokia 57
Cooter, Mo. 89, Century 14
Danville 55, Georgetown La Salette 15
Decatur St. Teresa 76, Argenta-Oreana 60
Deerfield 50, Payton 40
Evansville Central, Ind. 51, Robinson 45
Fremd 54, Lakes Community 33
Fulton 69, Freeport 62
Fulton 76, Rockford Christian 69
Fulton City, Ky. 67, Tamms (Egyptian) 50
Galena 59, Lanark Eastland 50
Galesburg 79, Chicago (Comer) 50
Harvest Christian Academy 53, Forreston 29
Heritage 63, Champaign Judah Christian 47
Hinsdale Central 59, St. Charles North 41
Larkin 58, Prairie Ridge 51
Lyons 60, Woodstock Marian 51
Lyons 62, DeKalb 55
Maine East 88, Amundsen 81
Maine South 62, Amundsen 45
Metea Valley 52, Joliet Central 47
Midland 63, LaMoille 24
Mundelein 47, Highland Park 44
Naperville Neuqua Valley 63, Woodstock North 33
Normal Community 68, Joliet Central 35
North Boone 50, Forreston 41
Okaw Valley 54, Neoga 47
Pecatonica 84, Polo 37
Peoria Manual 69, Pekin 44
Perryville, Mo. 67, Valmeyer 62
Quincy Notre Dame 53, Champaign Central 40
Rockford East 74, St. Francis 39
Scales Mound 66, Richmond-Burton 25
Springfield 70, Rockford Jefferson 53
St. Anne 62, Cissna Park 49
Taylorville 47, Nokomis 44
Tolono Unity 52, Ev. Day, Ind. 40
Triad 62, Pana 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/