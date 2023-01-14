Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds as the Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

Sabonis joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in franchise history with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game. Robertson did it 15 times for the Cincinnati Royals.

Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24.

With 11:09 left, Malik Monk, Chimezie Metu, Tari Eason and Garrison Matthews were all ejected. Monk and Matthews went face-to-face after a foul was called on Monk during a fast break.

Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. each scored 27 points for the Rockets (10-32). They have lost nine consecutive games and 14 of 15.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Kevin Porter Jr. was ruled out with a bruised left foot.

Kings: G Kevin Huerter was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Terence Davis started in his place and scored 22 points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday.

Kings: Travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports