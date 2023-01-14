GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 58, Lower Moreland 24

Abraham Lincoln 31, Motivation 24

Altoona 47, State College 35

Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27

Baldwin 49, Bethel Park 46

Bayard Rustin High School 71, Kennett 32

Belle Vernon 63, South Park 32

Bensalem 47, Central Bucks South 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley 56, Woodland Hills 50

Bethlehem Liberty 49, Bethlehem Freedom 37

Bishop Carroll 67, Richland 56

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Somerset 45

Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 37

Bloomsburg 56, Hughesville 26

Blue Mountain 60, Tamaqua 29

Boiling Springs 53, Camp Hill 23

Brockway 36, Cameron County 26

Brookville 48, Bradford 42

Cedar Cliff 36, Lower Dauphin 18

Central Bucks West 61, Harry S. Truman 43

Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 15

Central Dauphin 52, Chambersburg 23

Central Martinsburg 65, Bishop McCort 62

Central York 70, New Oxford 21

Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 54

Chester 56, Thomas McKean, Del. 22

Chestnut Ridge 54, Greater Johnstown 34

Christian School of York 41, Lititz Christian 38

Cocalico 47, Donegal 28

Conestoga Valley 39, Elizabethtown 20

Constitution 81, Universal Audenried Charter School 56

Cranberry 42, Commodore Perry 9

Cumberland Valley 59, Central Dauphin East 23

Dallastown Area 40, Susquehannock 24

Danville 34, Shikellamy 27

Delone 59, Hanover 22

Dobbins 41, West Philadelphia 20

Easton 51, Nazareth Area 43

Engineering And Science 54, Parkway Northwest 17

Ephrata 31, Warwick 21

Fels 51, Parkway West 19

Garden Spot 35, Solanco 31

George School 31, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 12

Germantown Academy 55, Villa Maria 39

Germantown Friends 45, Friends Select 22

Hampton 41, Shaler 32

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Susquehanna Township 44

Hatboro-Horsham 52, William Tennent 46

High School of the Future 36, Paul Robeson 24

Huntingdon 39, Bald Eagle Area 29

Jersey Shore 47, Central Mountain 37

Lampeter-Strasburg 44, Northern Lebanon 34

Lancaster Catholic 68, Columbia 52

Lewisburg 36, Selinsgrove 18

Line Mountain 49, St. Joseph’s Catholic 19

Linville Hill 60, Lancaster Christian 44

Lourdes Regional 40, Weatherly 18

Marian Catholic 50, Minersville 32

Mariana Bracetti 30, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15

Masterman 39, Rush 14

McKeesport 59, Penn-Trafford 35

Mechanicsburg 51, Milton Hershey 41

Meyersdale 66, Shade 51

Middletown 36, East Pennsboro 33

Mifflin County 55, Red Land 31

Mifflinburg 47, Montoursville 42

Monessen 55, Cal 33

Mount Carmel 56, Loyalsock 42

Neshaminy 37, Souderton 32

New Hope-Solebury High School 52, Wissahickon 30

Northampton 46, Whitehall 35

Northeastern 60, West York 54

Northern York 48, Greencastle Antrim 43

Notre Dame 47, Springside Chestnut Hill 18

Overbrook 33, Edison 26

Palmyra 34, Hershey 22

Panther Valley 54, Lehighton 36

Parkland 50, Emmaus 39

Parkway Center City 48, Hardy Williams 24

Penn Charter 53, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 21

Penn Treaty 46, Olney Charter 40

Pennridge 59, Council Rock North 44

Penns Valley 58, Clearfield 46

Pennsbury 25, Central Bucks East 24

Perry Traditional Academy 33, Brashear 32

Philadelphia Academy Charter 42, Sankofa Freedom 24

Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 46, String Theory Schools 41

Philadelphia Northeast 46, Mastery Charter South 12

Pine Grove 39, Jim Thorpe 24

Red Lion 67, Spring Grove 41

Roxborough 34, Philadelphia MC&S 21

Serra Catholic 65, Charleroi 31

South Allegheny 52, Clairton 40

South Williamsport 46, Northwest Area 36

Spring-Ford 56, Perkiomen Valley 44

Springfield 44, Ridley 22

Stroudsburg 49, Pleasant Valley 37

Sullivan County 34, Bucktail 24

Taylor Allderdice 49, Carrick 12

Tyrone 59, Bellefonte 29

Upper Dublin 44, Cheltenham 28

Upper Moreland 47, Quakertown 32

Villa Victoria, N.J. def. Girard College, forfeit

Waynesboro 41, West Perry 39

Westtown 85, Academy of the New Church 20

Williamsburg 50, Juniata Valley 20

Windber 54, Ferndale 23

York Catholic 57, ELCO 51

York Suburban 46, Dover 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Penn Hills vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/