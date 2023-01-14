GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 58, Lower Moreland 24
Abraham Lincoln 31, Motivation 24
Altoona 47, State College 35
Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27
Baldwin 49, Bethel Park 46
Bayard Rustin High School 71, Kennett 32
Belle Vernon 63, South Park 32
Bensalem 47, Central Bucks South 35
Berlin-Brothersvalley 56, Woodland Hills 50
Bethlehem Liberty 49, Bethlehem Freedom 37
Bishop Carroll 67, Richland 56
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Somerset 45
Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 37
Bloomsburg 56, Hughesville 26
Blue Mountain 60, Tamaqua 29
Boiling Springs 53, Camp Hill 23
Brockway 36, Cameron County 26
Brookville 48, Bradford 42
Cedar Cliff 36, Lower Dauphin 18
Central Bucks West 61, Harry S. Truman 43
Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 15
Central Dauphin 52, Chambersburg 23
Central Martinsburg 65, Bishop McCort 62
Central York 70, New Oxford 21
Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 54
Chester 56, Thomas McKean, Del. 22
Chestnut Ridge 54, Greater Johnstown 34
Christian School of York 41, Lititz Christian 38
Cocalico 47, Donegal 28
Conestoga Valley 39, Elizabethtown 20
Constitution 81, Universal Audenried Charter School 56
Cranberry 42, Commodore Perry 9
Cumberland Valley 59, Central Dauphin East 23
Dallastown Area 40, Susquehannock 24
Danville 34, Shikellamy 27
Delone 59, Hanover 22
Dobbins 41, West Philadelphia 20
Easton 51, Nazareth Area 43
Engineering And Science 54, Parkway Northwest 17
Ephrata 31, Warwick 21
Fels 51, Parkway West 19
Garden Spot 35, Solanco 31
George School 31, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 12
Germantown Academy 55, Villa Maria 39
Germantown Friends 45, Friends Select 22
Hampton 41, Shaler 32
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Susquehanna Township 44
Hatboro-Horsham 52, William Tennent 46
High School of the Future 36, Paul Robeson 24
Huntingdon 39, Bald Eagle Area 29
Jersey Shore 47, Central Mountain 37
Lampeter-Strasburg 44, Northern Lebanon 34
Lancaster Catholic 68, Columbia 52
Lewisburg 36, Selinsgrove 18
Line Mountain 49, St. Joseph’s Catholic 19
Linville Hill 60, Lancaster Christian 44
Lourdes Regional 40, Weatherly 18
Marian Catholic 50, Minersville 32
Mariana Bracetti 30, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15
Masterman 39, Rush 14
McKeesport 59, Penn-Trafford 35
Mechanicsburg 51, Milton Hershey 41
Meyersdale 66, Shade 51
Middletown 36, East Pennsboro 33
Mifflin County 55, Red Land 31
Mifflinburg 47, Montoursville 42
Monessen 55, Cal 33
Mount Carmel 56, Loyalsock 42
Neshaminy 37, Souderton 32
New Hope-Solebury High School 52, Wissahickon 30
Northampton 46, Whitehall 35
Northeastern 60, West York 54
Northern York 48, Greencastle Antrim 43
Notre Dame 47, Springside Chestnut Hill 18
Overbrook 33, Edison 26
Palmyra 34, Hershey 22
Panther Valley 54, Lehighton 36
Parkland 50, Emmaus 39
Parkway Center City 48, Hardy Williams 24
Penn Charter 53, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 21
Penn Treaty 46, Olney Charter 40
Pennridge 59, Council Rock North 44
Penns Valley 58, Clearfield 46
Pennsbury 25, Central Bucks East 24
Perry Traditional Academy 33, Brashear 32
Philadelphia Academy Charter 42, Sankofa Freedom 24
Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 46, String Theory Schools 41
Philadelphia Northeast 46, Mastery Charter South 12
Pine Grove 39, Jim Thorpe 24
Red Lion 67, Spring Grove 41
Roxborough 34, Philadelphia MC&S 21
Serra Catholic 65, Charleroi 31
South Allegheny 52, Clairton 40
South Williamsport 46, Northwest Area 36
Spring-Ford 56, Perkiomen Valley 44
Springfield 44, Ridley 22
Stroudsburg 49, Pleasant Valley 37
Sullivan County 34, Bucktail 24
Taylor Allderdice 49, Carrick 12
Tyrone 59, Bellefonte 29
Upper Dublin 44, Cheltenham 28
Upper Moreland 47, Quakertown 32
Villa Victoria, N.J. def. Girard College, forfeit
Waynesboro 41, West Perry 39
Westtown 85, Academy of the New Church 20
Williamsburg 50, Juniata Valley 20
Windber 54, Ferndale 23
York Catholic 57, ELCO 51
York Suburban 46, Dover 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Penn Hills vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio, ppd.
