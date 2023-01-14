BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 50, Lower Moreland 42

Abington Friends 70, Shipley 64

Abington Heights 66, Delaware Valley 30

Academy of the New Church 62, Westtown 56

Aliquippa 68, Laurel 43

Allentown Allen 46, Allentown Central Catholic 44, 2OT

Baldwin 71, Hempfield Area 61

Beaver Area 74, Ambridge 51

Beaver Falls 62, Lincoln High School 32

Belle Vernon 82, Albert Gallatin 49

Bentworth 76, Bethlehem Center 71

Bethel Park 82, Thomas Jefferson 71

Bethlehem Catholic 59, Allentown Dieruff 50

Bethlehem Freedom 54, Bethlehem Liberty 49

Bishop Guilfoyle 63, Somerset 35

Blue Ridge 62, Susquehanna 48

Boiling Springs 61, Camp Hill 54

Brashear 57, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Brookville 48, Bradford 42

Burgettstown 75, Frazier 52

Burrell 61, Apollo-Ridge 42

Cambridge Springs 68, Conneaut Area 40

Cameron County 64, Northern Potter 36

Cardinal O’Hara 68, Archbishop Carroll 61

Carlisle 60, Harrisburg 52

Carlynton 53, Avella 18

Cedar Cliff 52, Lower Dauphin 38

Central Bucks South 71, Bensalem 61

Central Bucks West 68, Harry S. Truman 34

Central Dauphin 49, Chambersburg 39

Central Martinsburg 70, Bishop McCort 59

Central York 53, Northeastern 43

Charleroi 64, Brownsville 62

Church Farm School 48, Jenkintown 34

Clarion-Limestone 57, Clarion Area 47

Cochranton 59, Union City 57

Columbia 73, Lancaster Catholic 67

Conemaugh Valley 47, Ferndale 31

Conestoga 39, Penncrest 21

Conestoga Valley 51, Elizabethtown 40

Coudersport 54, Austin 39

Coventry Christian 38, Alliance Christian 24

Crestwood 52, Berwick 42

Cumberland Valley 53, Central Dauphin East 45

Curwensville 56, Brockway 16

Dallas 62, Pittston Area 48

Delone 56, Hanover 30

Donegal 64, Cocalico 53

Dubois Central Catholic 66, Kane Area 53

East Juniata 66, Millersburg 57

East Stroudsburg North 78, East Stroudsburg South 74

Eastern York 56, Kennard-Dale 46

Eden Christian 66, Bishop Canevin 44

Eisenhower 66, Maplewood 35

Elk County Catholic 55, St. Marys 45

Elk Lake 51, Lackawanna Trail 17

Elwood City Riverside 59, Freedom Area 43

Emmaus 63, Parkland 52

Erie Cathedral Prep 62, General McLane 50

Erie First Christian Academy 62, Mercyhurst Prep 59

Erie McDowell 87, Fort Leboeuf 53

Fairview 59, Girard 51

Farrell 82, Mercer 61

Fleetwood 55, Kutztown 34

Fort Cherry 80, Carmichaels 50

Fox Chapel 55, Woodland Hills 45

Freeport 72, Greensburg Salem 27

Friends Select 51, Germantown Friends 42

Garden Spot 48, Solanco 38

Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 50

Geibel Catholic 90, Cal 48

George Jr. Republic 75, Commodore Perry 57

George School 81, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43

Gettysburg 63, James Buchanan 27

Greater Johnstown 88, Chestnut Ridge 43

Greater Latrobe 66, Penn-Trafford 63

Greencastle Antrim 59, Northern York 56

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Clairton 54

Greenwood 74, Susquenita 28

Halifax 60, Juniata 46

Hamburg 44, Brandywine Heights 37

Hampton 60, Knoch 45

Harbor Creek 70, Meadville 50

Harriton 59, Garnet Valley 54

Haverford School 51, Springside Chestnut Hill 50

Hazleton Area 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 60

Hershey 61, Palmyra 36

Highlands 97, Indiana 59

Honesdale 53, Wallenpaupack 45

Imani Christian Academy 92, Summit Academy 49

Jamestown 61, Sharpsville 45

Jeannette 40, Springdale 28

Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene 31

Johnsonburg 49, Ridgway 30

Karns City 53, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47

Kennedy Catholic 51, Reynolds 34

Keystone Oaks 65, Brentwood 58

Kiski Area 70, McKeesport 56

La Salle CHS 57, Conwell Egan 31

Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Northern Lebanon 23

Laurel Highlands 74, Southmoreland 53

Leechburg 78, Riverview 74

Lincoln Park Charter 72, Central Valley 54

Linville Hill 56, Lancaster Christian 29

Littlestown 80, Biglerville 25

MMI Prep 55, Hanover Area 50

Malvern Prep 70, Germantown Academy 58

Maritime Academy 82, Paul Robeson 68

Mars 71, Chartiers Valley 34

McConnellsburg High School 32, Southern Fulton 26

Mechanicsburg 57, Milton Hershey 49

Mid Valley 51, Forest City 39

Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 56

Mohawk 76, New Brighton 51

Monessen 56, Mapletown 27

Moniteau 67, Forest Area 17

Montour 55, Avonworth 42

Mount Pleasant 59, Waynesburg Central 42

Mountain View 61, Montrose 53

Muhlenberg 48, Berks Catholic 46

Neighborhood Academy 53, St. Joseph 48

Neshaminy 57, Souderton 50

New Castle 55, Pine-Richland 49

North East 80, Iroquois 42

North Hills 62, South Fayette 61, OT

North Penn-Mansfield 58, Athens 37

North Pocono 60, Western Wayne 16

North Star 69, Ligonier Valley 65

Northampton 46, Whitehall 35

Northeast Bradford 54, North Penn/Liberty 41

Northgate 70, South Side 39

Northumberland Christian 75, Juniata Christian 27

Octorara 63, ELCO 50

Oil City 54, Punxsutawney 41

Old Forge 54, Carbondale 42

Otto-Eldred 77, Smethport 42

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Seton-LaSalle 52

Penn Hills 64, Plum 27

Pennington, N.J. 59, Palumbo 47

Pennridge 43, Council Rock North 41, OT

Peters Township 75, Trinity 44

Philadelphia George Washington 67, Edison 31

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 57, Archbishop Ryan 48

Philadelphia West Catholic 79, Father Judge 46

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 55, Butler 33

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 69, Propel Braddock Hills 66

Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Blackhawk 54

Pittsburgh Obama 53, Westinghouse 35

Pleasant Valley 47, Stroudsburg 41

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Springfield Montco 33

Port Allegany 63, Galeton 47

Radnor 58, Haverford 39

Reading 82, Twin Valley 38

Red Lion 50, Spring Grove 25

Redbank Valley 59, North Clarion 39

Richland 57, Bishop Carroll 53

Riverside 60, Dunmore 48

Saegertown 64, Youngsville 36

Schuylkill Valley 75, Tulpehocken 63

Scranton Holy Cross 56, Lakeland 35

Scranton Prep 71, Scranton 51

Seneca 78, Northwestern 49

Seneca Valley 64, North Allegheny 42

Shady Side Academy 66, Derry 63

Shaler 62, Armstrong 55, OT

Shenango 75, Sewickley Academy 38

Shippensburg 46, Big Spring 37

South Allegheny 68, Quaker Valley 42

Southern Huntingdon 65, Tussey Mountain 52

St. Joseph’s Catholic 66, Line Mountain 53

St. Joseph’s Prep 59, Bonner-Prendergast 38

State College 68, Altoona 43

Sto-Rox 60, South Park 41

Taylor Allderdice 63, Carrick 33

Union Area 69, Rochester 44

Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 38

Upper Dublin 48, Cheltenham 46

Upper Moreland 58, Quakertown 40

Upper St. Clair 65, Canon-McMillan 39

Valley View 50, West Scranton 47

Vaux Big Picture 58, Belmont Charter 16

Warwick 55, Ephrata 34

Waynesboro 54, West Perry 20

West Allegheny 53, Moon 50, OT

West Chester Henderson 70, Bishop Shanahan 57

West Lawn Wilson 58, Daniel Boone 38

West Middlesex 70, Rocky Grove 61

West Mifflin 75, East Allegheny 57

West York 56, New Oxford 34

Western Beaver 72, Cornell 36

Westinghouse 52, Pittsburgh Obama 35

William Tennent 64, Hatboro-Horsham 55

Wilson 48, Salisbury 45

Winchester Thurston 45, Propel Montour High School 28

Wissahickon 69, New Hope-Solebury High School 43

Wyomissing 53, Antietam 36

York 77, South Western 62

York Suburban 56, Dover 43

Yough 43, McGuffey 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/