BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 50, Lower Moreland 42
Abington Friends 70, Shipley 64
Abington Heights 66, Delaware Valley 30
Academy of the New Church 62, Westtown 56
Aliquippa 68, Laurel 43
Allentown Allen 46, Allentown Central Catholic 44, 2OT
Baldwin 71, Hempfield Area 61
Beaver Area 74, Ambridge 51
Beaver Falls 62, Lincoln High School 32
Belle Vernon 82, Albert Gallatin 49
Bentworth 76, Bethlehem Center 71
Bethel Park 82, Thomas Jefferson 71
Bethlehem Catholic 59, Allentown Dieruff 50
Bethlehem Freedom 54, Bethlehem Liberty 49
Bishop Guilfoyle 63, Somerset 35
Blue Ridge 62, Susquehanna 48
Boiling Springs 61, Camp Hill 54
Brashear 57, Perry Traditional Academy 47
Brookville 48, Bradford 42
Burgettstown 75, Frazier 52
Burrell 61, Apollo-Ridge 42
Cambridge Springs 68, Conneaut Area 40
Cameron County 64, Northern Potter 36
Cardinal O’Hara 68, Archbishop Carroll 61
Carlisle 60, Harrisburg 52
Carlynton 53, Avella 18
Cedar Cliff 52, Lower Dauphin 38
Central Bucks South 71, Bensalem 61
Central Bucks West 68, Harry S. Truman 34
Central Dauphin 49, Chambersburg 39
Central Martinsburg 70, Bishop McCort 59
Central York 53, Northeastern 43
Charleroi 64, Brownsville 62
Church Farm School 48, Jenkintown 34
Clarion-Limestone 57, Clarion Area 47
Cochranton 59, Union City 57
Columbia 73, Lancaster Catholic 67
Conemaugh Valley 47, Ferndale 31
Conestoga 39, Penncrest 21
Conestoga Valley 51, Elizabethtown 40
Coudersport 54, Austin 39
Coventry Christian 38, Alliance Christian 24
Crestwood 52, Berwick 42
Cumberland Valley 53, Central Dauphin East 45
Curwensville 56, Brockway 16
Dallas 62, Pittston Area 48
Delone 56, Hanover 30
Donegal 64, Cocalico 53
Dubois Central Catholic 66, Kane Area 53
East Juniata 66, Millersburg 57
East Stroudsburg North 78, East Stroudsburg South 74
Eastern York 56, Kennard-Dale 46
Eden Christian 66, Bishop Canevin 44
Eisenhower 66, Maplewood 35
Elk County Catholic 55, St. Marys 45
Elk Lake 51, Lackawanna Trail 17
Elwood City Riverside 59, Freedom Area 43
Emmaus 63, Parkland 52
Erie Cathedral Prep 62, General McLane 50
Erie First Christian Academy 62, Mercyhurst Prep 59
Erie McDowell 87, Fort Leboeuf 53
Fairview 59, Girard 51
Farrell 82, Mercer 61
Fleetwood 55, Kutztown 34
Fort Cherry 80, Carmichaels 50
Fox Chapel 55, Woodland Hills 45
Freeport 72, Greensburg Salem 27
Friends Select 51, Germantown Friends 42
Garden Spot 48, Solanco 38
Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 50
Geibel Catholic 90, Cal 48
George Jr. Republic 75, Commodore Perry 57
George School 81, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43
Gettysburg 63, James Buchanan 27
Greater Johnstown 88, Chestnut Ridge 43
Greater Latrobe 66, Penn-Trafford 63
Greencastle Antrim 59, Northern York 56
Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Clairton 54
Greenwood 74, Susquenita 28
Halifax 60, Juniata 46
Hamburg 44, Brandywine Heights 37
Hampton 60, Knoch 45
Harbor Creek 70, Meadville 50
Harriton 59, Garnet Valley 54
Haverford School 51, Springside Chestnut Hill 50
Hazleton Area 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 60
Hershey 61, Palmyra 36
Highlands 97, Indiana 59
Honesdale 53, Wallenpaupack 45
Imani Christian Academy 92, Summit Academy 49
Jamestown 61, Sharpsville 45
Jeannette 40, Springdale 28
Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene 31
Johnsonburg 49, Ridgway 30
Karns City 53, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47
Kennedy Catholic 51, Reynolds 34
Keystone Oaks 65, Brentwood 58
Kiski Area 70, McKeesport 56
La Salle CHS 57, Conwell Egan 31
Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Northern Lebanon 23
Laurel Highlands 74, Southmoreland 53
Leechburg 78, Riverview 74
Lincoln Park Charter 72, Central Valley 54
Linville Hill 56, Lancaster Christian 29
Littlestown 80, Biglerville 25
MMI Prep 55, Hanover Area 50
Malvern Prep 70, Germantown Academy 58
Maritime Academy 82, Paul Robeson 68
Mars 71, Chartiers Valley 34
McConnellsburg High School 32, Southern Fulton 26
Mechanicsburg 57, Milton Hershey 49
Mid Valley 51, Forest City 39
Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 56
Mohawk 76, New Brighton 51
Monessen 56, Mapletown 27
Moniteau 67, Forest Area 17
Montour 55, Avonworth 42
Mount Pleasant 59, Waynesburg Central 42
Mountain View 61, Montrose 53
Muhlenberg 48, Berks Catholic 46
Neighborhood Academy 53, St. Joseph 48
Neshaminy 57, Souderton 50
New Castle 55, Pine-Richland 49
North East 80, Iroquois 42
North Hills 62, South Fayette 61, OT
North Penn-Mansfield 58, Athens 37
North Pocono 60, Western Wayne 16
North Star 69, Ligonier Valley 65
Northampton 46, Whitehall 35
Northeast Bradford 54, North Penn/Liberty 41
Northgate 70, South Side 39
Northumberland Christian 75, Juniata Christian 27
Octorara 63, ELCO 50
Oil City 54, Punxsutawney 41
Old Forge 54, Carbondale 42
Otto-Eldred 77, Smethport 42
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Seton-LaSalle 52
Penn Hills 64, Plum 27
Pennington, N.J. 59, Palumbo 47
Pennridge 43, Council Rock North 41, OT
Peters Township 75, Trinity 44
Philadelphia George Washington 67, Edison 31
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 57, Archbishop Ryan 48
Philadelphia West Catholic 79, Father Judge 46
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 55, Butler 33
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 69, Propel Braddock Hills 66
Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Blackhawk 54
Pittsburgh Obama 53, Westinghouse 35
Pleasant Valley 47, Stroudsburg 41
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Springfield Montco 33
Port Allegany 63, Galeton 47
Radnor 58, Haverford 39
Reading 82, Twin Valley 38
Red Lion 50, Spring Grove 25
Redbank Valley 59, North Clarion 39
Richland 57, Bishop Carroll 53
Riverside 60, Dunmore 48
Saegertown 64, Youngsville 36
Schuylkill Valley 75, Tulpehocken 63
Scranton Holy Cross 56, Lakeland 35
Scranton Prep 71, Scranton 51
Seneca 78, Northwestern 49
Seneca Valley 64, North Allegheny 42
Shady Side Academy 66, Derry 63
Shaler 62, Armstrong 55, OT
Shenango 75, Sewickley Academy 38
Shippensburg 46, Big Spring 37
South Allegheny 68, Quaker Valley 42
Southern Huntingdon 65, Tussey Mountain 52
St. Joseph’s Catholic 66, Line Mountain 53
St. Joseph’s Prep 59, Bonner-Prendergast 38
State College 68, Altoona 43
Sto-Rox 60, South Park 41
Taylor Allderdice 63, Carrick 33
Union Area 69, Rochester 44
Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 38
Upper Dublin 48, Cheltenham 46
Upper Moreland 58, Quakertown 40
Upper St. Clair 65, Canon-McMillan 39
Valley View 50, West Scranton 47
Vaux Big Picture 58, Belmont Charter 16
Warwick 55, Ephrata 34
Waynesboro 54, West Perry 20
West Allegheny 53, Moon 50, OT
West Chester Henderson 70, Bishop Shanahan 57
West Lawn Wilson 58, Daniel Boone 38
West Middlesex 70, Rocky Grove 61
West Mifflin 75, East Allegheny 57
West York 56, New Oxford 34
Western Beaver 72, Cornell 36
Westinghouse 52, Pittsburgh Obama 35
William Tennent 64, Hatboro-Horsham 55
Wilson 48, Salisbury 45
Winchester Thurston 45, Propel Montour High School 28
Wissahickon 69, New Hope-Solebury High School 43
Wyomissing 53, Antietam 36
York 77, South Western 62
York Suburban 56, Dover 43
Yough 43, McGuffey 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/