Zane State’s 2023 Ethnic Food Fair

ZANESVILLE, OH – One of Zane States most treasured events took place on January 13th.



The annual Ethnic Food Fair brought the community together to enjoy a diverse and delicious meal. All of the proceeds went to The Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Smith’s devotion and efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.

“It’s just a lot of fun. We come in here, we enjoy food, we enjoy the comradery, and it’s just a great day.” Zane State President, Chad Brown said.



This was the first year the Ethnic Food Fair was back in person since 2020. It was the perfect opportunity for the community to socialize while consuming german, itilian, indian, and soul food all made by Zane State’s culinary arts students.

“My favorite part of the Ethnic Food Fair is always having something delicious to eat. As soon as you walk in the door you can smell the food. And it’s exciting to get together, and see old friends, and have a wonderful time consuming.” Chairperson MLK Scholarship Prayer Breakfast, Kathy Brantley stated.



Zane State’s Ethnic Food Fair plans to continue next year.