Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 61, Delaware Valley 16

Academy Park 44, Interboro 33

Albert Gallatin 54, Connellsville 31

Apollo-Ridge 57, Burrell 45

Archbishop Carroll 61, Conwell Egan 43

Athens 36, Williamson 30

Avonworth 63, East Allegheny 10

Bangor 42, Salisbury 22

Beaver Area 75, Ambridge 19

Beaver Falls 58, Lincoln High School 53

Bentworth 39, Bethlehem Center 25

Bishop Canevin 62, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 50

Bishop McCort 59, Central Cambria 42

Bishop Shanahan 48, West Chester Henderson 36

Blackhawk 48, Quaker Valley 37

Blue Ridge 32, Susquehanna 20

Burgettstown 54, Brentwood 38

Butler 65, Hempfield Area 63

Cambridge Springs 49, Cochranton 19

Carlynton 51, Sto-Rox 36

Carmichaels 41, Frazier 34

Cedar Crest 55, Lancaster McCaskey 51

Charleroi 67, Brownsville 49

Clarion-Limestone 33, Clarion Area 31

Cocalico 43, Elizabethtown 41

Columbia 62, Annville-Cleona 26

Conestoga 51, Penncrest 36

Conneaut Area 66, Meadville 22

Cranberry 39, Union 22

Crestwood 50, Berwick 17

Dunmore 65, Riverside 36

Eisenhower 58, Iroquois 20

Elizabeth Forward 65, Belle Vernon 43

Erie Cathedral Prep 65, Fort Leboeuf 14

Erie McDowell 54, General McLane 23

Fairview 43, Erie 30

Farrell 46, Jamestown 20

Fort Cherry 63, Northgate 25

Fox Chapel 55, Armstrong 48

Franklin Regional 51, Gateway 38

Freedom Area 57, Aliquippa 54

Freeport 60, Derry 29

Geibel Catholic 50, Avella 44

Great Valley 47, Oxford 37

Greater Latrobe 67, Thomas Jefferson 59

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Clairton 48

Grove City 55, Hickory 38

Hanover Area 36, MMI Prep 32

Harbor Creek 57, Greenville 38

Harmony 50, Curwensville 30

Hazleton Area 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 41

Highlands 54, Greensburg Salem 52

Indiana 54, Woodland Hills 44

Juniata 47, Halifax 41

Karns City 47, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 5

Kennedy Catholic 80, Commodore Perry 7

Keystone Oaks 53, South Allegheny 32

Knoch 60, Valley 27

Lake-Lehman 39, Wyoming Seminary 29

Lakeview 41, West Middlesex 37

Lansdale Catholic 64, Philadelphia West Catholic 28

Laurel 59, Elwood City Riverside 35

Lebanon 52, Hempfield 50

Lincoln Park Charter 55, Montour 48

Manheim Township 42, Penn Manor 12

Maplewood 51, Saegertown 24

Marple Newtown 45, Upper Darby 23

Mars 50, North Hills 44

Mercer 40, Reynolds 14

Mercyhurst Prep 59, Titusville 6

Methacton 61, Boyertown 23

Millersburg 53, East Juniata 25

Monessen 43, Mapletown 27

Montrose 41, Mountain View 35

Mount Lebanon 62, Altoona 52

Mount Pleasant 62, Ligonier Valley 28

Neshannock 53, Mohawk 50

North Allegheny 56, Seneca Valley 26

North East 61, Seneca 55

North Penn 50, Council Rock South 45

Northern Bedford 52, Everett 43

Northern Lehigh 46, Palisades 17

Northwestern 45, Girard 19

Norwin 41, Pine-Richland 33

Oil City 49, Corry 35

Otto-Eldred 70, Smethport 17

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 62, Seton-LaSalle 52

Owen J Roberts 45, Norristown 6

Palmerton 49, Moravian Academy 31

Penn Wood 68, Chichester 28

Perkiomen School 64, The Hill School 45

Phoenixville 56, Pottsgrove 36

Pittston Area 45, Dallas 24

Plum 54, Kiski Area 47

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 74, Springfield Montco 25

Port Allegany 48, Galeton 9

Pottstown 55, Upper Perkiomen 39

Propel Braddock Hills 43, Calvary Chapel Christian 13

Propel Montour High School 45, Neighborhood Academy 21

Ringgold 42, Southmoreland 29

Rochester 54, New Brighton 12

Saucon Valley 40, Catasauqua 35

Scranton 43, Scranton Prep 36

Selinsgrove 30, Bald Eagle Area 28

Serra Catholic 55, Winchester Thurston 32

Shady Side Academy 54, Deer Lakes 20

Sharpsville 47, Slippery Rock 24

South Fayette 47, Trinity 25

South Side 48, Sewickley Academy 30

St. Joseph 55, Leechburg 11

St. Marys 49, Johnsonburg 24

Taylor Allderdice 54, Steel Valley 24

Union City 46, Youngsville 40

Unionville 49, Sun Valley 28

Upper Moreland 36, Central Bucks West 33

Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 35

Valley View 55, West Scranton 24

Villa Maria 40, Gwynedd Mercy 32

Warren 59, Franklin 29

Washington 59, Cal 50

Waynesburg Central 51, South Park 32

West Allegheny 49, Moon 38

West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22

West Mifflin 46, Laurel Highlands 31

Wilmington 45, Sharon 31

Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 33

Wyoming Valley West 58, Tunkhannock 36

Yough 39, McGuffey 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press