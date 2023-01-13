Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 61, Delaware Valley 16
Academy Park 44, Interboro 33
Albert Gallatin 54, Connellsville 31
Apollo-Ridge 57, Burrell 45
Archbishop Carroll 61, Conwell Egan 43
Athens 36, Williamson 30
Avonworth 63, East Allegheny 10
Bangor 42, Salisbury 22
Beaver Area 75, Ambridge 19
Beaver Falls 58, Lincoln High School 53
Bentworth 39, Bethlehem Center 25
Bishop Canevin 62, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 50
Bishop McCort 59, Central Cambria 42
Bishop Shanahan 48, West Chester Henderson 36
Blackhawk 48, Quaker Valley 37
Blue Ridge 32, Susquehanna 20
Burgettstown 54, Brentwood 38
Butler 65, Hempfield Area 63
Cambridge Springs 49, Cochranton 19
Carlynton 51, Sto-Rox 36
Carmichaels 41, Frazier 34
Cedar Crest 55, Lancaster McCaskey 51
Charleroi 67, Brownsville 49
Clarion-Limestone 33, Clarion Area 31
Cocalico 43, Elizabethtown 41
Columbia 62, Annville-Cleona 26
Conestoga 51, Penncrest 36
Conneaut Area 66, Meadville 22
Cranberry 39, Union 22
Crestwood 50, Berwick 17
Dunmore 65, Riverside 36
Eisenhower 58, Iroquois 20
Elizabeth Forward 65, Belle Vernon 43
Erie Cathedral Prep 65, Fort Leboeuf 14
Erie McDowell 54, General McLane 23
Fairview 43, Erie 30
Farrell 46, Jamestown 20
Fort Cherry 63, Northgate 25
Fox Chapel 55, Armstrong 48
Franklin Regional 51, Gateway 38
Freedom Area 57, Aliquippa 54
Freeport 60, Derry 29
Geibel Catholic 50, Avella 44
Great Valley 47, Oxford 37
Greater Latrobe 67, Thomas Jefferson 59
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Clairton 48
Grove City 55, Hickory 38
Hanover Area 36, MMI Prep 32
Harbor Creek 57, Greenville 38
Harmony 50, Curwensville 30
Hazleton Area 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 41
Highlands 54, Greensburg Salem 52
Indiana 54, Woodland Hills 44
Juniata 47, Halifax 41
Karns City 47, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 5
Kennedy Catholic 80, Commodore Perry 7
Keystone Oaks 53, South Allegheny 32
Knoch 60, Valley 27
Lake-Lehman 39, Wyoming Seminary 29
Lakeview 41, West Middlesex 37
Lansdale Catholic 64, Philadelphia West Catholic 28
Laurel 59, Elwood City Riverside 35
Lebanon 52, Hempfield 50
Lincoln Park Charter 55, Montour 48
Manheim Township 42, Penn Manor 12
Maplewood 51, Saegertown 24
Marple Newtown 45, Upper Darby 23
Mars 50, North Hills 44
Mercer 40, Reynolds 14
Mercyhurst Prep 59, Titusville 6
Methacton 61, Boyertown 23
Millersburg 53, East Juniata 25
Monessen 43, Mapletown 27
Montrose 41, Mountain View 35
Mount Lebanon 62, Altoona 52
Mount Pleasant 62, Ligonier Valley 28
Neshannock 53, Mohawk 50
North Allegheny 56, Seneca Valley 26
North East 61, Seneca 55
North Penn 50, Council Rock South 45
Northern Bedford 52, Everett 43
Northern Lehigh 46, Palisades 17
Northwestern 45, Girard 19
Norwin 41, Pine-Richland 33
Oil City 49, Corry 35
Otto-Eldred 70, Smethport 17
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 62, Seton-LaSalle 52
Owen J Roberts 45, Norristown 6
Palmerton 49, Moravian Academy 31
Penn Wood 68, Chichester 28
Perkiomen School 64, The Hill School 45
Phoenixville 56, Pottsgrove 36
Pittston Area 45, Dallas 24
Plum 54, Kiski Area 47
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 74, Springfield Montco 25
Port Allegany 48, Galeton 9
Pottstown 55, Upper Perkiomen 39
Propel Braddock Hills 43, Calvary Chapel Christian 13
Propel Montour High School 45, Neighborhood Academy 21
Ringgold 42, Southmoreland 29
Rochester 54, New Brighton 12
Saucon Valley 40, Catasauqua 35
Scranton 43, Scranton Prep 36
Selinsgrove 30, Bald Eagle Area 28
Serra Catholic 55, Winchester Thurston 32
Shady Side Academy 54, Deer Lakes 20
Sharpsville 47, Slippery Rock 24
South Fayette 47, Trinity 25
South Side 48, Sewickley Academy 30
St. Joseph 55, Leechburg 11
St. Marys 49, Johnsonburg 24
Taylor Allderdice 54, Steel Valley 24
Union City 46, Youngsville 40
Unionville 49, Sun Valley 28
Upper Moreland 36, Central Bucks West 33
Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 35
Valley View 55, West Scranton 24
Villa Maria 40, Gwynedd Mercy 32
Warren 59, Franklin 29
Washington 59, Cal 50
Waynesburg Central 51, South Park 32
West Allegheny 49, Moon 38
West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22
West Mifflin 46, Laurel Highlands 31
Wilmington 45, Sharon 31
Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 33
Wyoming Valley West 58, Tunkhannock 36
Yough 39, McGuffey 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/