Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 43, Monmouth United 23

Aledo (Mercer County) 58, Galva 50

Alton 56, Edwardsville 41

Amboy 33, Ashton-Franklin Center 13

Andrew 39, Stagg 32

Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo 33

Arthur Christian 39, Bloomington Christian 8

Athens 49, LeRoy 38

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Riverside-Brookfield 33

Barrington 56, Palatine 33

Belleville East 42, Collinsville 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Bishop Moore, Fla. 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43

Bloomington 64, Danville 17

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 52

Bolingbrook 81, Lincoln Way West 47

Breese Central 57, Salem 27

Brownstown-St Elmo 57, Altamont 44

Bureau Valley 48, Hall 38

CICS-Northtown 42, Providence-St. Mel 21

Carlinville 48, Pana 39

Carlyle 56, Chester 27

Carterville 51, Du Quoin 22

Catlin (Salt Fork) 64, Westville 29

Centralia 48, Cahokia 34

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 43, Universal 31

Chicago (Christ the King) 58, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 19

Chicago (Disney II) 38, Chicago (Intrinsic) 30

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 15

Chicago Resurrection 60, Rosary 29

Chrisman 40, Danville Schlarman 23

Clemente 37, Wells 15

Clifton Central 42, Cullom Tri-Point 29

Coal City 57, Wilmington 30

Cumberland 39, Okaw Valley 36

Decatur St. Teresa 49, Moweaqua Central A&M 38

Dupo 21, Marissa/Coulterville 19

Earlville 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 24

Edwards County 50, Fairfield 35

Effingham 46, Paris 39

Effingham St. Anthony 77, Neoga 37

Eldorado 58, Carmi White County 55

Erie-Prophetstown 43, Rockridge 39

Eureka 46, Lexington 41

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 34

Fieldcrest 69, El Paso-Gridley 38

Fithian Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34

Forreston 54, Milledgeville 13

Freeburg 55, Roxana 27

Freeport (Aquin) 45, Dakota 29

Fremd 48, Conant 33

Galena 57, Warren 26

Galesburg 72, Moline 46

Galesburg Christian High School 45, Faith Christian 42

Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 29

Geneva 71, Lake Park 51

Glenbard West 48, St. Francis 26

Grant Park 39, Beecher 33

Greenville 47, Piasa Southwestern 19

Hamilton County 47, Wayne City 19

Herscher 62, Lisle 17

Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 46

Holy Trinity 39, Cristo Rey 24

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Sandburg 48

Hope Academy 57, Walther Christian Academy 20

Illinois Valley Central 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

Joliet West 54, Oswego East 53, OT

Kankakee 60, Thornridge 14

Lake Forest 42, Wauconda 25

Lanark Eastland 49, Fulton 34

Lena-Winslow 36, Pearl City 25

Lincoln Way Central 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Lincoln-Way East 53, Lockport 32

Litchfield 46, North-Mac 30

Lyons 57, Hinsdale Central 39

Marengo 45, Johnsburg 34

Mascoutah 55, Highland 51

Massac County 71, Vienna 49

Mather 52, Rickover Naval 46

McGivney Catholic High School 70, Metro-East Lutheran 18

Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44

Montini 43, Fenwick 15

Mother McAuley 51, River Forest Trinity 48

Mount Vernon 69, Carbondale 37

Mt. Pulaski 63, Springfield Southeast 54

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Mendon Unity 43

Naperville Central 70, Metea Valley 41

New Athens 44, Valmeyer 40

Nokomis 56, Sandoval 20

North Lawndale 23, Chicago North Grand 17

Northside Prep 43, Payton 24

O’Fallon 66, Belleville West 27

Okawville 62, Red Bud 22

Ottawa Marquette 48, Midland 26

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Richwoods 39

Peoria Manual 47, Urbana 32

Peotone 66, Streator 23

Petersburg PORTA 56, Riverton 17

Plainfield East 59, Minooka 37

Polo 53, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41

Princeton 62, St. Bede 46

Prospect 64, Buffalo Grove 37

Prosser 35, Chicago Phoenix Academy 24

Quincy Notre Dame 51, Rochester 41

Raby 36, Kelvyn Park 35

Reavis 48, Hillcrest 41

Reed-Custer 32, Manteno 24

Rich Township 63, Harvey Thornton 58

Roanoke-Benson 60, Dwight 30

Rock Island 59, United Township High School 52

Rock Island Alleman 44, Sterling 26

Rolling Meadows 55, Wheeling 27

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Mahomet-Seymour 35

Sherrard 50, Monmouth-Roseville 36

Skokie (Ida Crown) 62, Josephinum 20

South Beloit 37, Schaumburg Christian 25

St. Charles North 46, Batavia 39

St. Laurence 42, Latin 34

Staunton 53, Hillsboro 52

Stockton 57, East Dubuque 55

Teutopolis 39, Flora 33

Thornton Fractional South 54, Evergreen Park 37

Tolono Unity 62, Rantoul 31

Trenton Wesclin 48, Sparta 40

Tri-Valley 44, Colfax Ridgeview 30

Tuscola 57, Clinton 49

Union (Dugger), Ind. 37, Red Hill 32

Vandalia 56, Gillespie 50

Warren 42, Grayslake North 36

Warren Township 42, Grayslake North 36

Waterloo 44, Triad 27

Watseka (coop) 42, Bismarck-Henning 34

Westinghouse 48, Chicago (Jones) 31

Wheaton Academy 52, Westmont 37

Whitney Young 100, Lincoln Park 22

Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 17

Woodstock North 58, Richmond-Burton 24

York 45, Downers North 33

Yorkville 69, Plainfield Central 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/