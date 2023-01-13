Penguins host the Jets after Malkin’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (27-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -184, Jets +155; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets after Evgeni Malkin’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Penguins’ 5-4 win.

Pittsburgh has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-4-4 record on its home ice. The Penguins have gone 19-2-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Winnipeg is 27-14-1 overall and 11-8-1 on the road. The Jets have scored 141 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the previous meeting 3-0. Malkin scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malkin has 14 goals and 25 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has scored 21 goals with 31 assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Tristan Jarry: out (lower-body).

Jets: Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.