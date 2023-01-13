Make Muskingum Home Program Awards $50,000

Zanesville, OH-

The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. & M.H. Straker foundation has started awarding recipients of the Make Muskingum Home Program.

Erin Britton was awarded $50,000 to help with her student loan debts. She said that the application process required a video, and a lot of questions that she answered from the heart. Erin explained how this money impacts her.

“It means alot because I worked really hard in school and now have the weight of student loans taken off of me. it just means a whole lot.”

This is the first year of the program in Muskingum county. President and Executive Director of Straker, Susan Holdren explained how this impacts Muskingum county.

“Some people call it a reverse scholarship. So it’s designed to attract and keep young professionals in our community, and we pay up to $50,000 over five years towards their student loan debt.”

Each recipient must be involved in the community before and after they are awarded. They can participate by helping with a service club or a church and volunteering. Brian Wagner, the CEO of the Muskingum County community Foundation, said there are some additional requirements in order to qualify..

“The individuals have to be within seven years of graduating from their last or highest degree. If they are someone who has already relocated back to the community, that window shrinks to 3 years. So, you have to be in the community within the last three years, from where you last graduated from whatever degree you have.”

Both foundations plan on continuing the program next year, but they would not be accepting applications until then. If you wish to find out more information, you can visit the MCCH or the Straker website.

www.mccf.org

www.strakerfoundation.org