Irsay promises fans to fix Colts’ problems after poor season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Friday that his franchise fell short of expectations this past season and said it’s his responsibility to find solutions.

The comments came in an open letter to fans just three days after general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he had failed after the Colts went 4-12-1 and missed the playoffs for the third time in four years.

“Please know this — no one is more unsatisfied than I am,” Irsay wrote. “No one has higher expectations than I do. And no one wants to win for our fans and our community more than the people in our organization wearing the horseshoe every day. So as I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me.”

Irsay served notice big changes were coming when he fired coach Frank Reich in early November after a third straight loss. It was the first midseason coaching change Irsay made since taking over ownership from his late father in 1997.

Now, Irsay is plotting a way back to relevance with Ballard leading the team’s coaching search.

Irsay has used his Twitter account to confirm the Colts have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Indy also has requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and is reportedly interested in Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Ballard and Irsay also have said repeatedly interim coach Jeff Saturday is in the mix and, of course, there are rumors about Michigan coach and former Colts quarterback Jim Harbaugh.

But whomever gets the job will be inheriting a team with the No. 4 overall draft pick, a favorable schedule and Irsay’s big expectations for a rebound next season..

“No one can ever guarantee wins or losses,” he wrote. “But as long as I’m owner, I can guarantee that winning championships will always be my goal, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help get us there. That’s what you deserve, and that’s what we’ll be working hard to deliver.”

