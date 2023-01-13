Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 55, Akr. Springfield 44

Akr. East 57, Akr. North 54, OT

Akr. Ellet 60, Akron Garfield 46

Akr. Hoban 57, Cle. Benedictine 53

Albany Alexander 67, Nelsonville-York 48

Alliance 71, Salem 43

Arcanum 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 32

Archbold 51, Liberty Center 44

Arlington 74, N. Baltimore 27

Ashtabula Edgewood 90, Beachwood 72

Ashville Teays Valley 50, Circleville Logan Elm 36

Austintown Fitch 38, Warren Howland 37

Avon 73, Amherst Steele 52

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 31

Beaver Eastern 65, New Hope Christian 61

Bellbrook 67, Brookville 55

Bellevue 63, Sandusky Perkins 52

Bellville Clear Fork 59, Sparta Highland 47

Belmont Union Local 59, St. Clairsville 45

Beloit W. Branch 52, Minerva 41

Berea-Midpark 88, Olmsted Falls 69

Bethel-Tate 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 38

Bishop Ready 64, Bishop Hartley 49

Bishop Watterson 55, Cols. DeSales 51

Bloom-Carroll 74, Circleville 58

Bloomdale Elmwood 50, Millbury Lake 46

Bluffton 73, Leipsic 64

Botkins 47, Ft. Loramie 40

Bowling Green 55, Maumee 42

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, N. Royalton 46

Bristol 62, Cortland Maplewood 35

Bucyrus Wynford 77, Upper Sandusky 74

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44, Lisbon Beaver 32

Caldwell 75, Trinity, W.Va. 61

Caledonia River Valley 84, Galion 60

Camden Preble Shawnee 70, Ansonia 44

Campbell Memorial 61, Youngs. Liberty 48

Can. South 63, Akr. Manchester 38

Canal Fulton Northwest 72, Orrville 67

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Sugar Grove Berne Union 24

Canfield 70, Warren Harding 31

Canfield S. Range 53, Hubbard 49

Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 38

Carlisle 59, Eaton 55

Carrollton 45, Alliance Marlington 35

Casstown Miami E. 77, Day. Northridge 50

Celina 43, Elida 40

Centerburg 67, Danville 27

Chagrin Falls 73, Painesville Harvey 47

Chillicothe 47, Greenfield McClain 45

Cin. Elder 52, Cin. St. Xavier 50

Cin. La Salle 55, Cin. Moeller 45

Cin. Madeira 53, Cin. Mariemont 50

Cin. N. College Hill 44, Cin. Clark Montessori 42

Cin. Oak Hills 48, Middletown 46

Cin. Oyler 76, Cin. Hillcrest 38

Cin. Seven Hills 56, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54

Cin. Summit Country Day 49, Cin. Purcell Marian 41

Cin. Turpin 57, Cin. Walnut Hills 47

Cin. Western Hills 72, Cin. Hughes 63

Cin. Wyoming 56, Cin. Indian Hill 45

Clayton Northmont 49, Kettering Fairmont 48

Cle. Hts. 79, Warrensville Hts. 43

Cle. Rhodes 63, Cle. Collinwood 18

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64, Portsmouth 60

Coldwater 57, Ft. Recovery 51

Cols. Eastmoor 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 55

Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Mifflin 48

Cols. St. Charles 52, Logan 30

Cols. Whetstone 49, Cols. Beechcroft 42

Columbia Station Columbia 57, Lorain Clearview 46

Columbiana 60, Salineville Southern 50

Columbiana Crestview 61, Garrettsville Garfield 50

Columbus Grove 56, Van Wert Lincolnview 42

Continental 42, Ft. Jennings 37

Convoy Crestview 66, Harrod Allen E. 57

Copley 62, Medina Highland 61, OT

Cory-Rawson 46, McComb 35

Crestline 55, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35

Creston Norwayne 45, Dalton 44

Crooksville 41, Byesville Meadowbrook 23

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Navarre Fairless 31

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 71, Mentor Lake Cath. 49

Day. Christian 65, Yellow Springs 30

Defiance 72, Kenton 43

Defiance Ayersville 63, Hicksville 34

Delaware Hayes 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 37

Delphos Jefferson 61, Ada 38

Delphos St. John’s 60, Rockford Parkway 40

Delta 36, Bryan 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Philo 36

Dublin Coffman 65, Hilliard Bradley 56

Dublin Jerome 74, Hilliard Darby 45

Eastlake North 56, Willoughby S. 49

Elyria 63, Grafton Midview 56

Elyria Cath. 59, Bay Village Bay 55

Fairfield 64, Cin. Sycamore 54

Fairview 66, Westlake 60

Findlay 47, Lima Sr. 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 20

Fostoria 55, Tontogany Otsego 48

Franklin Furnace Green 63, Latham Western 54

Fredericktown 45, Howard E. Knox 39

Galion Northmor 65, Mt. Gilead 63

Gallipolis Gallia 52, Ironton Rock Hill 45

Garfield Hts. 50, Bedford 36

Garrett Morgan 71, Cle. Max Hayes 70

Girard 40, Poland Seminary 37, OT

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38

Gorham Fayette 47, W. Unity Hilltop 43

Granville 58, Zanesville 55, OT

Green 55, Massillon Jackson 53

Grove City 78, Galloway Westland 30

Grove City Cent. Crossing 42, Groveport-Madison 40

Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Metamora Evergreen 60, OT

Hannibal River 76, Magnolia, W.Va. 40

Haviland Wayne Trace 64, Defiance Tinora 46

Heath 48, Hebron Lakewood 33

Heath 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40

Hilliard Davidson 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 31

Holland Springfield 57, Sylvania Northview 55

Hunting Valley University 78, Gates Mills Gilmour 67

Huron 68, Milan Edison 32

Independence 69, Mantua Crestwood 49

Jackson 64, Washington C.H. 52

Jackson Center 32, Anna 22

Jefferson Area 65, Struthers 57, OT

Jeromesville Hillsdale 66, Apple Creek Waynedale 61

Johnstown 58, Newark Cath. 29

Kent Roosevelt 62, Cuyahoga Falls 51

Kings Mills Kings 62, Cin. Anderson 57

Kinsman Badger 47, Vienna Mathews 46

Kirtland 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50

LaGrange Keystone 50, Wellington 39

Lakeside Danbury 66, Gibsonburg 48

Lakewood 51, Parma Normandy 36

Lakewood St. Edward 89, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. 62

Lancaster Fairfield Union 74, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 42

Leavittsburg LaBrae 71, Warren Champion 34

Lebanon 54, Cin. West Clermont 44

Leesburg Fairfield 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 53

Lewistown Indian Lake 56, Richwood N. Union 45

Lexington 55, Ashland 53

Lima Temple Christian 46, Morral Ridgedale 42

Lisbon David Anderson 64, E. Palestine 26

Lodi Cloverleaf 47, Mogadore Field 42

London 56, Bellefontaine 45

London Madison Plains 50, W. Jefferson 24

Lowellville 85, Atwater Waterloo 59

Lucas 71, Kidron Cent. Christian 43

Lucasville Valley 73, McDermott Scioto NW 40

Lynchburg-Clay 86, W. Union 42

Malvern 58, Lore City Buckeye Trail 56

Mansfield Sr. 76, Wooster 50

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, New Bremen 49

Marion Elgin 48, Dola Hardin Northern 47

Marion Harding 47, Marion Pleasant 42

Martins Ferry 73, Cambridge 48

Marysville 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 38

Mason 73, Hamilton 58

Massillon 51, Can. Cent. Cath. 42

Mayfield 76, Chardon 72

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Lima Perry 39

Medina 67, Euclid 51

Mentor 79, Strongsville 60

Milford Center Fairbanks 56, S. Charleston SE 40

Millersport 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Milton-Union 37, Sidney Lehman 31

Minford 68, Oak Hill 29

Mogadore 60, Louisville Aquinas 59

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35

Mt. Vernon 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 44

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 63, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

N. Can. Hoover 58, Can. McKinley 42

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Mineral Ridge 49

N. Olmsted 57, Rocky River 45

N. Ridgeville 63, Avon Lake 55

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 32

New Boston Glenwood 54, Portsmouth Sciotoville 40

New Lexington 65, Coshocton 39

New Madison Tri-Village 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 15

New Middletown Spring. 51, McDonald 29

New Philadelphia 59, Mansfield Madison 54, OT

Newark 69, Lancaster 40

Newton Falls 56, Brookfield 36

Niles McKinley 56, Cortland Lakeview 39

North Intl 71, Cols. Centennial 57

Norton 49, Peninsula Woodridge 45

Norwalk 76, Clyde 64

Oak Harbor 45, Port Clinton 34

Oberlin 71, Sullivan Black River 47

Oberlin Firelands 67, Sheffield Brookside 56

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Lima Bath 25

Ottoville 53, Miller City 32

Painesville Riverside 83, Madison 47

Pandora-Gilboa 78, Vanlue 31

Parma 55, Medina Buckeye 48

Paulding 53, Edgerton 46

Peebles 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

Pemberville Eastwood 76, Elmore Woodmore 72

Pettisville 53, Pioneer N. Central 52

Pickerington Cent. 73, Reynoldsburg 58

Pickerington N. 27, Gahanna Lincoln 26

Piqua 68, Sidney 48

Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, Portsmouth Clay 33

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55

Proctorville Fairland 59, Ironton 39

Ravenna 39, Streetsboro 31

Ravenna SE 59, Rootstown 45

Rayland Buckeye 59, Bellaire 50

Richmond Hts. 85, Geneva 40

Rocky River Lutheran W. 95, Wickliffe 29

Rossford 48, Genoa Area 32

S. Point 53, Chesapeake 40

STVM 63, Centerville 59

Sandusky 72, Vermilion 34

Sandusky St. Mary 55, Kansas Lakota 44

Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Barnesville 48

Seaman N. Adams 68, RULH 36

Sebring McKinley 49, Berlin Center Western Reserve 39

Shelby 82, Ontario 67

Smithville 60, Doylestown Chippewa 39

Solon 68, Brunswick 55

South 81, West 71

Spencerville 64, Lima Cent. Cath. 52

Spring. Cath. Cent. 62, N. Lewisburg Triad 35

Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. NE 53

Spring. NW 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33

Spring. Shawnee 43, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39

St. Marys Memorial 62, Van Wert 60

Steubenville 76, E. Liverpool 67

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 59, Oak Glen, W.Va. 52

Stryker 51, Edon 50, OT

Sugarcreek Garaway 73, Berlin Hiland 47

Swanton 61, Wauseon 43

Sycamore Mohawk 77, Bucyrus 43

Thornville Sheridan 66, New Concord John Glenn 45

Tiffin Calvert 51, Old Fort 42

Tipp City Bethel 41, DeGraff Riverside 37

Tipp City Tippecanoe 59, Xenia 36

Tol. Cent. Cath. 68, Oregon Clay 24

Tol. Whitmer 69, Fremont Ross 63

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 52, Cols. DeSales 45

Trenton Edgewood 49, Harrison 45

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 59, Newcomerstown 30

Uhrichsville Claymont 50, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47

Urbana 50, St. Paris Graham 47

Versailles 75, Minster 48

Vincent Warren 52, Marietta 42

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Colerain 36

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Kingsway Christian 51

Wapakoneta 56, Lima Shawnee 54, OT

Warren JFK 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 36

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64, Hillsboro 43

Waterford 69, Reedsville Eastern 54

Wellston 79, McArthur Vinton County 72, 3OT

West Salem Northwestern 62, Rittman 19

Westerville Cent. 56, New Albany 49

Westerville N. 57, Dublin Scioto 31

Westerville S. 49, Worthington Kilbourne 48

Wheelersburg 70, Waverly 37

Whitehall-Yearling 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 43, Sylvania Southview 35

Willard 59, Castalia Margaretta 48

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Ironton St. Joseph 42

Windham 74, Southington Chalker 48

Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Richmond Edison 48

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Bridgeport 37

Wooster Triway 68, Massillon Tuslaw 39

Worthington Christian 49, Cols. Bexley 41

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Youngs. East 34

Youngs. Valley Christian 64, Hanoverton United 50

Zanesville Maysville 63, Warsaw River View 49

Zanesville Rosecrans 55, Grove City Christian 27

Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, McConnelsville Morgan 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

