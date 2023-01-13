Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press6

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 67, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Canal Winchester 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Cle. VASJ 58, Cornerstone Christian 35

Cols. Upper Arlington 36, Hilliard Davidson 20

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61, Thomas Worthington 57

Frankfort Adena 48, Williamsport Westfall 40

Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 15

Groveport-Madison 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32

New Albany 40, Westerville Cent. 33

New London 52, Monroeville 39

Newport, Ky. def. Cin. Aiken, forfeit

Oberlin 71, Sullivan Black River 47

Perrysburg 48, Napoleon 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Solon 61, Brunswick 49

Southeastern 43, Piketon 38

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Sylvania Southview 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dublin Scioto vs. Westerville N., ccd.

Penn Hills, Pa. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press