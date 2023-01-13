GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 67, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Canal Winchester 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Cle. VASJ 58, Cornerstone Christian 35
Cols. Upper Arlington 36, Hilliard Davidson 20
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61, Thomas Worthington 57
Frankfort Adena 48, Williamsport Westfall 40
Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 15
Groveport-Madison 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32
New Albany 40, Westerville Cent. 33
New London 52, Monroeville 39
Newport, Ky. def. Cin. Aiken, forfeit
Oberlin 71, Sullivan Black River 47
Perrysburg 48, Napoleon 37
Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21
Solon 61, Brunswick 49
Southeastern 43, Piketon 38
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Sylvania Southview 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dublin Scioto vs. Westerville N., ccd.
Penn Hills, Pa. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/