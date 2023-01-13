Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Joliet Central 28

Chatham Glenwood 51, Decatur MacArthur 50

Chicago (Carver Military) 38, Maria 22

Chicago CICS-Longwood 27, Collins Academy 9

Chicago King 54, Fenger 32

Chicago Little Village 29, Tilden 15

Chicago-University 37, Woodlands Academy 34

Clemente 39, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 26

Crystal Lake Central 40, Cary-Grove 36

Deerfield 72, Vernon Hills 51

Dixon 49, Rockford Lutheran 36

Galesburg Christian High School 52, Quad Cities 27

Glenbard South 46, Glenbard East 32

Grayslake Central 61, Wheeling 48

Hampshire 46, Crystal Lake South 32

Hononegah 72, Rockford East 10

Huntley 55, Dundee-Crown 26

Illinois Lutheran 49, Unity Christian 15

Julian 54, Hubbard 22

Larkin 56, Elgin 50

Libertyville 40, Stevenson 38

Lincoln 77, Mattoon 25

Lincoln Way West 63, Amundsen 27

Machesney Park Harlem 70, Belvidere 34

Maine West 32, Highland Park 30

Naperville North 55, Waubonsie Valley 39

New Trier 65, Maine South 48

Normal University 45, Springfield Southeast 42

Orangeville 56, Pecatonica 28

Parkview Christian Academy 64, Kankakee Trinity Academy 14

Peoria Christian 35, Calvary Christian Academy 33

Plainfield North 68, Romeoville 63

Pope County 61, Hardin County 42

Prairie Ridge 38, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28

Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere North 30

Rockford Boylan 65, Rockford Jefferson 44

Rockford Christian 55, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48

Rockford Guilford 51, Freeport 30

Round Lake 56, Waukegan 40

St. Ignatius 50, Loyola 42

Thornwood 49, Phillips 36

Willows 55, Richmond-Burton 24

Winnebago 55, Stillman Valley 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

