GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Joliet Central 28
Chatham Glenwood 51, Decatur MacArthur 50
Chicago (Carver Military) 38, Maria 22
Chicago CICS-Longwood 27, Collins Academy 9
Chicago King 54, Fenger 32
Chicago Little Village 29, Tilden 15
Chicago-University 37, Woodlands Academy 34
Clemente 39, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 26
Crystal Lake Central 40, Cary-Grove 36
Deerfield 72, Vernon Hills 51
Dixon 49, Rockford Lutheran 36
Galesburg Christian High School 52, Quad Cities 27
Glenbard South 46, Glenbard East 32
Grayslake Central 61, Wheeling 48
Hampshire 46, Crystal Lake South 32
Hononegah 72, Rockford East 10
Huntley 55, Dundee-Crown 26
Illinois Lutheran 49, Unity Christian 15
Julian 54, Hubbard 22
Larkin 56, Elgin 50
Libertyville 40, Stevenson 38
Lincoln 77, Mattoon 25
Lincoln Way West 63, Amundsen 27
Machesney Park Harlem 70, Belvidere 34
Maine West 32, Highland Park 30
Naperville North 55, Waubonsie Valley 39
New Trier 65, Maine South 48
Normal University 45, Springfield Southeast 42
Orangeville 56, Pecatonica 28
Parkview Christian Academy 64, Kankakee Trinity Academy 14
Peoria Christian 35, Calvary Christian Academy 33
Plainfield North 68, Romeoville 63
Pope County 61, Hardin County 42
Prairie Ridge 38, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28
Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere North 30
Rockford Boylan 65, Rockford Jefferson 44
Rockford Christian 55, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48
Rockford Guilford 51, Freeport 30
Round Lake 56, Waukegan 40
St. Ignatius 50, Loyola 42
Thornwood 49, Phillips 36
Willows 55, Richmond-Burton 24
Winnebago 55, Stillman Valley 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/