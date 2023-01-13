BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 55, Akr. Springfield 44
Akr. East 57, Akr. North 54, OT
Akr. Ellet 60, Akron Garfield 46
Albany Alexander 67, Nelsonville-York 48
Alliance 71, Salem 43
Arcanum 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 32
Archbold 51, Liberty Center 44
Arlington 74, N. Baltimore 27
Ashtabula Edgewood 90, Beachwood 72
Ashville Teays Valley 50, Circleville Logan Elm 36
Austintown Fitch 38, Warren Howland 37
Avon 73, Amherst Steele 52
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 31
Beaver Eastern 65, New Hope Christian 61
Bellbrook 67, Brookville 55
Bellevue 63, Sandusky Perkins 52
Bellville Clear Fork 59, Sparta Highland 47
Belmont Union Local 59, St. Clairsville 45
Beloit W. Branch 52, Minerva 41
Berea-Midpark 88, Olmsted Falls 69
Bethel-Tate 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 38
Bishop Ready 64, Bishop Hartley 49
Bishop Watterson 55, Cols. DeSales 51
Bloom-Carroll 74, Circleville 58
Bloomdale Elmwood 50, Millbury Lake 46
Bluffton 73, Leipsic 64
Botkins 47, Ft. Loramie 40
Bowling Green 55, Maumee 42
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, N. Royalton 46
Bristol 62, Cortland Maplewood 35
Bucyrus Wynford 77, Upper Sandusky 74
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44, Lisbon Beaver 32
Caldwell 75, Trinity, W.Va. 61
Caledonia River Valley 84, Galion 60
Camden Preble Shawnee 70, Ansonia 44
Campbell Memorial 61, Youngs. Liberty 48
Can. South 63, Akr. Manchester 38
Canal Fulton Northwest 72, Orrville 67
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Sugar Grove Berne Union 24
Canfield 70, Warren Harding 31
Canfield S. Range 53, Hubbard 49
Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 38
Carlisle 59, Eaton 55
Carrollton 45, Alliance Marlington 35
Casstown Miami E. 77, Day. Northridge 50
Celina 43, Elida 40
Centerburg 67, Danville 27
Chagrin Falls 73, Painesville Harvey 47
Chillicothe 47, Greenfield McClain 45
Cin. Elder 52, Cin. St. Xavier 50
Cin. La Salle 55, Cin. Moeller 45
Cin. Madeira 53, Cin. Mariemont 50
Cin. N. College Hill 44, Cin. Clark Montessori 42
Cin. Oak Hills 48, Middletown 46
Cin. Oyler 76, Cin. Hillcrest 38
Cin. Seven Hills 56, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54
Cin. Summit Country Day 49, Cin. Purcell Marian 41
Cin. Turpin 57, Cin. Walnut Hills 47
Cin. Western Hills 72, Cin. Hughes 63
Cin. Wyoming 56, Cin. Indian Hill 45
Clayton Northmont 49, Kettering Fairmont 48
Cle. Hts. 79, Warrensville Hts. 43
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64, Portsmouth 60
Coldwater 57, Ft. Recovery 51
Cols. Eastmoor 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 55
Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Mifflin 48
Cols. St. Charles 52, Logan 30
Cols. Whetstone 49, Cols. Beechcroft 42
Columbia Station Columbia 57, Lorain Clearview 46
Columbiana 60, Salineville Southern 50
Columbiana Crestview 61, Garrettsville Garfield 50
Columbus Grove 56, Van Wert Lincolnview 42
Continental 42, Ft. Jennings 37
Convoy Crestview 66, Harrod Allen E. 57
Copley 62, Medina Highland 61, OT
Cory-Rawson 46, McComb 35
Crestline 55, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35
Creston Norwayne 45, Dalton 44
Crooksville 41, Byesville Meadowbrook 23
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Navarre Fairless 31
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 71, Mentor Lake Cath. 49
Day. Christian 65, Yellow Springs 30
Defiance 72, Kenton 43
Defiance Ayersville 63, Hicksville 34
Delaware Hayes 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 37
Delphos Jefferson 61, Ada 38
Delphos St. John’s 60, Rockford Parkway 40
Delta 36, Bryan 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Philo 36
Dublin Coffman 65, Hilliard Bradley 56
Dublin Jerome 74, Hilliard Darby 45
Eastlake North 56, Willoughby S. 49
Elyria 63, Grafton Midview 56
Elyria Cath. 59, Bay Village Bay 55
Fairfield 64, Cin. Sycamore 54
Fairview 66, Westlake 60
Findlay 47, Lima Sr. 36
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 20
Fostoria 55, Tontogany Otsego 48
Franklin Furnace Green 63, Latham Western 54
Fredericktown 45, Howard E. Knox 39
Galion Northmor 65, Mt. Gilead 63
Gallipolis Gallia 52, Ironton Rock Hill 45
Garfield Hts. 50, Bedford 36
Girard 40, Poland Seminary 37, OT
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38
Gorham Fayette 47, W. Unity Hilltop 43
Granville 58, Zanesville 55, OT
Green 55, Massillon Jackson 53
Grove City 78, Galloway Westland 30
Grove City Cent. Crossing 42, Groveport-Madison 40
Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Metamora Evergreen 60, OT
Hannibal River 76, Magnolia, W.Va. 40
Haviland Wayne Trace 64, Defiance Tinora 46
Heath 48, Hebron Lakewood 33
Heath 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40
Hilliard Davidson 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 31
Holland Springfield 57, Sylvania Northview 55
Hunting Valley University 78, Gates Mills Gilmour 67
Huron 68, Milan Edison 32
Independence 69, Mantua Crestwood 49
Jackson 64, Washington C.H. 52
Jackson Center 32, Anna 22
Jefferson Area 65, Struthers 57, OT
Jeromesville Hillsdale 66, Apple Creek Waynedale 61
Johnstown 58, Newark Cath. 29
Kent Roosevelt 62, Cuyahoga Falls 51
Kings Mills Kings 62, Cin. Anderson 57
Kinsman Badger 47, Vienna Mathews 46
Kirtland 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50
LaGrange Keystone 50, Wellington 39
Lakeside Danbury 66, Gibsonburg 48
Lakewood 51, Parma Normandy 36
Lakewood St. Edward 89, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. 62
Lancaster Fairfield Union 74, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 42
Leavittsburg LaBrae 71, Warren Champion 34
Lebanon 54, Cin. West Clermont 44
Leesburg Fairfield 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 53
Lewistown Indian Lake 56, Richwood N. Union 45
Lexington 55, Ashland 53
Lima Temple Christian 46, Morral Ridgedale 42
Lisbon David Anderson 64, E. Palestine 26
Lodi Cloverleaf 47, Mogadore Field 42
London 56, Bellefontaine 45
London Madison Plains 50, W. Jefferson 24
Lowellville 85, Atwater Waterloo 59
Lucas 71, Kidron Cent. Christian 43
Lucasville Valley 73, McDermott Scioto NW 40
Lynchburg-Clay 86, W. Union 42
Malvern 58, Lore City Buckeye Trail 56
Mansfield Sr. 76, Wooster 50
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, New Bremen 49
Marion Elgin 48, Dola Hardin Northern 47
Marion Harding 47, Marion Pleasant 42
Martins Ferry 73, Cambridge 48
Mason 73, Hamilton 58
Massillon 51, Can. Cent. Cath. 42
Mayfield 76, Chardon 72
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Lima Perry 39
Medina 67, Euclid 51
Mentor 79, Strongsville 60
Milford Center Fairbanks 56, S. Charleston SE 40
Millersport 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Minford 68, Oak Hill 29
Mogadore 60, Louisville Aquinas 59
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35
Mt. Vernon 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 44
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 63, Waynesfield-Goshen 50
N. Can. Hoover 58, Can. McKinley 42
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Mineral Ridge 49
N. Olmsted 57, Rocky River 45
N. Ridgeville 63, Avon Lake 55
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 32
New Boston Glenwood 54, Portsmouth Sciotoville 40
New Lexington 65, Coshocton 39
New Madison Tri-Village 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 15
New Middletown Spring. 51, McDonald 29
New Philadelphia 59, Mansfield Madison 54, OT
Newark 69, Lancaster 40
Newton Falls 56, Brookfield 36
Niles McKinley 56, Cortland Lakeview 39
North Intl 71, Cols. Centennial 57
Norton 49, Peninsula Woodridge 45
Norwalk 76, Clyde 64
Oak Harbor 45, Port Clinton 34
Oberlin 71, Sullivan Black River 47
Oberlin Firelands 67, Sheffield Brookside 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Lima Bath 25
Ottoville 53, Miller City 32
Painesville Riverside 83, Madison 47
Pandora-Gilboa 78, Vanlue 31
Parma 55, Medina Buckeye 48
Paulding 53, Edgerton 46
Peebles 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44
Pemberville Eastwood 76, Elmore Woodmore 72
Pettisville 53, Pioneer N. Central 52
Pickerington N. 27, Gahanna Lincoln 26
Piqua 68, Sidney 48
Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, Portsmouth Clay 33
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55
Proctorville Fairland 59, Ironton 39
Ravenna 39, Streetsboro 31
Ravenna SE 59, Rootstown 45
Rayland Buckeye 59, Bellaire 50
Richmond Hts. 85, Geneva 40
Rocky River Lutheran W. 95, Wickliffe 29
Rossford 48, Genoa Area 32
S. Point 53, Chesapeake 40
STVM 63, Centerville 59
Sandusky 72, Vermilion 34
Sandusky St. Mary 55, Kansas Lakota 44
Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Barnesville 48
Seaman N. Adams 68, RULH 36
Sebring McKinley 49, Berlin Center Western Reserve 39
Shelby 82, Ontario 67
Smithville 60, Doylestown Chippewa 39
Solon 68, Brunswick 55
South 81, West 71
Spencerville 64, Lima Cent. Cath. 52
Spring. Cath. Cent. 62, N. Lewisburg Triad 35
Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. NE 53
Spring. NW 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33
Spring. Shawnee 43, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39
St. Marys Memorial 62, Van Wert 60
Steubenville 76, E. Liverpool 67
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 59, Oak Glen, W.Va. 52
Stryker 51, Edon 50, OT
Sugarcreek Garaway 73, Berlin Hiland 47
Swanton 61, Wauseon 43
Sycamore Mohawk 77, Bucyrus 43
Thornville Sheridan 66, New Concord John Glenn 45
Tiffin Calvert 51, Old Fort 42
Tipp City Bethel 41, DeGraff Riverside 37
Tipp City Tippecanoe 59, Xenia 36
Tol. Cent. Cath. 68, Oregon Clay 24
Tol. Whitmer 69, Fremont Ross 63
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 52, Cols. DeSales 45
Trenton Edgewood 49, Harrison 45
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 59, Newcomerstown 30
Uhrichsville Claymont 50, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47
Urbana 50, St. Paris Graham 47
Versailles 75, Minster 48
Vincent Warren 52, Marietta 42
W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Colerain 36
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Kingsway Christian 51
Wapakoneta 56, Lima Shawnee 54, OT
Warren JFK 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 36
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64, Hillsboro 43
Waterford 69, Reedsville Eastern 54
Wellston 79, McArthur Vinton County 72, 3OT
West Salem Northwestern 62, Rittman 19
Westerville Cent. 56, New Albany 49
Westerville N. 57, Dublin Scioto 31
Westerville S. 49, Worthington Kilbourne 48
Wheelersburg 70, Waverly 37
Whitehall-Yearling 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 43, Sylvania Southview 35
Willard 59, Castalia Margaretta 48
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Ironton St. Joseph 42
Windham 74, Southington Chalker 48
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Richmond Edison 48
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Bridgeport 37
Wooster Triway 68, Massillon Tuslaw 39
Worthington Christian 49, Cols. Bexley 41
Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Youngs. East 34
Youngs. Valley Christian 64, Hanoverton United 50
Zanesville Maysville 63, Warsaw River View 49
Zanesville Rosecrans 55, Grove City Christian 27
Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, McConnelsville Morgan 54
