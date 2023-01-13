Crooksville man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio–The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released more details Friday surrounding a fatal shooting earlier this week.



Authorities said 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of Crooksville has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of 40-year-old Christopher Bates of Crooksville.

On Monday, Deputies were called near the address of 11833 Old Rainer Road in Roseville where they found Bates lying in the roadway with two gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 342-4123.