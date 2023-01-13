Coshocton man charged in connection to drug bust

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing felony drug charges following a drug bust.

Authorities announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Whiteus was formally charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony.

On January 12th, just before 9:00 p.m., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a Search Warrant on the 700 block of Elm Street in Coshocton.

During the execution of the Search Warrant, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were taken from the scene.

