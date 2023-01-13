Children and Teen Obesity Levels Are Increasing

Obesity levels in teens and children are on the rise.

The CDC has released new and higher B-M-I charts. Due to the levels of obesity increasing in children, childhood B-M-I charts raised from a body mass index of 37 to 60. According to Registered Dietitian Claire Gately, as of 2018 there’s more than 4 and a half million children and teens that are considered severe obese.

“Kids as well as adults have increased in the levels of obesity. So, in the past we didn’t measure severe obesity, but now we’re seeing kids that are higher in weight than before. So, they’ve increased the percentages that we can plot children on.” Registered Dietitian at Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, Claire Gately stated.



Obesity can cause multiple health issues like heart disease, a high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and type two diabetes. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatric are not recommending obese children to be treated with surgeries or medication, although these options are available for treating obese kids. Eating good foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can prevent obesity and other chronic illnesses.

“Well, I think that if we all do healthy stuff 80% of the time, 20% of the time we can you know maybe do a little unhealthy stuff and still be healthy.” Gately said.

Registered Dietitian, Claire Gately recommends visiting the website below for more tips.

eatright.org – Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics