Updated on Friday January 13, 2023 Morning:

Today: Few Snow Showers. Breezy & Much Cooler. Cloudy. High 36°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Near Average. Low 22°

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Calmer & A Touch Cooler. High 35°

DISCUSSION:

Few snow showers will continue as we get into your morning and afternoon today. We will be much cooler, with highs back into the mid thirties.

Clouds will remain mostly cloudy for the overnight, but no more snow will fall. We will drop to near average tonight, as lows drop to the lower twenties.

Dry conditions return for the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy for Saturday into Sunday. We will be a bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid thirties. But will jump to the lower forties on Sunday.

A beautiful day for January standards will be with us on MLK Jr Day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but our highs will be back to the upper forties to near fifty! Rain showers move in later into the evening.

Showers will be in the strongest for the overnight, and will lessen for your day on Tuesday. Skies will be cloudy, with highs in the lower fifties.

We cool off a bit for midweek. Highs will be back to near fifty on Wednesday, along with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will not be with us for Wednesday, but will return in the overnight.

Showers will be with us for Thursday morning and early afternoon before tapering off shortly after. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. We will be nice and warm, with highs in the mid fifties.

