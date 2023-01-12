Zane State’s Culinary Arts Students Preparing for the Ethnic Food Fair

ZANESVILLE, OH – Zane State College’s culinary arts students have been working hard for one of Zane State’s most cherished events.



Students in the Culinary Arts program has been cooking up entrées for the Zane State Ethnic Food Fair. The students started preparing for this big event on Monday, but with the Food Fair arriving tomorrow, it’s crunch time to get everything finished.



“Well, we’ve started actually on Monday, just baking things, freezing it, and getting it ready to go. Today was the big day where we’re doing sauces and putting things together. Tomorrow’s when we’re going to be firing all of the stuff. Ribs will be done today, and we’ll finish them off tomorrow.” Zane State Culinary Arts Director, Marco Adornetto said.

First and second year Zane State students, along with the help of the Mid East culinary arts students have been having fun while working hard to prepare the diverse dishes and desserts.

“I’m doing all of the desserts, which is kind of my wheelhouse. It’s kind of just cool to get to do all the desserts for it. I’ve been doing desserts since I was little. I had a couple of the Mid East girls help me ice cupcakes which was nice.” Second Year Culinary Arts Student, Bailey Wilson stated.

The Ethnic Food Fair will take place at Zane State College starting at 11 am tomorrow.

For more information visit the link below.

2023 Ethnic Food Fair – Campaign (zanestate.edu)