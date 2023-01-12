Westbeld scores 25, No. 7 Irish women race past Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points and No. 7 Notre Dame bounced back from its worst offensive game of the season with an 86-47 win over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Westbeld led the way by making 10 of 15 shots, the 10 field goals a career best, almost two years to the day she had 25 points against the Demon Deacons.

Oliva Miles had 13 points for the Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-1 ACC), who were coming off a 60-50 loss at North Carolina when they shot 28%. Early enrollee freshman Cassan Prosper, a 6-foot-2 guard from Montreal, had 12 points in just her fourth game. Texas transfer Lauren Ebo scored 10. The Irish shot 54%.

Elise Williams scored 13 points for Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5), which shot just 31% and was outrebounded by 22.

Westbeld dominated the first half with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with a couple of 3-pointers and also had six rebounds and four assists. She had 10 points, including a last-second 3-pointer, to help the Irish take a 21-8 lead after one quarter. She added nine in the second as the lead increased to 44-25.

Notre Dame shot 59% (19 of 32) in the first half with a 24-13 rebounding advantage while holding the Demon Deacons to 32% (9 of 28) shooting.

The Irish play at Syracuse on Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP