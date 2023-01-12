Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 58, Galva 50

Alton 56, Edwardsville 41

Amboy 33, Ashton-Franklin Center 13

Andrew 39, Stagg 32

Arthur Christian 39, Bloomington Christian 8

Athens 49, LeRoy 38

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Riverside-Brookfield 33

Barrington 56, Palatine 33

Belleville East 42, Collinsville 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Bishop Moore, Fla. 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 52

Bolingbrook 81, Lincoln Way West 47

Breese Central 57, Salem 27

Brownstown-St Elmo 57, Altamont 44

Bureau Valley 48, Hall 38

CICS-Northtown 42, Providence-St. Mel 21

Carlinville 48, Pana 39

Carlyle 56, Chester 27

Centralia 48, Cahokia 34

Chicago (Christ the King) 58, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 19

Chicago (Disney II) 38, Chicago (Intrinsic) 30

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 15

Chicago Resurrection 60, Rosary 29

Clemente 37, Wells 15

Coal City 57, Wilmington 30

Cumberland 39, Okaw Valley 36

Earlville 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 24

Effingham St. Anthony 77, Neoga 37

Erie-Prophetstown 43, Rockridge 39

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 34

Forreston 54, Milledgeville 13

Freeport (Aquin) 45, Dakota 29

Galena 57, Warren 26

Galesburg Christian High School 45, Faith Christian 42

Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 29

Hamilton County 47, Wayne City 19

Herscher 62, Lisle 17

Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Holy Trinity 39, Cristo Rey 24

Hope Academy 57, Walther Christian Academy 20

Illinois Valley Central 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

Kankakee 60, Thornridge 14

Lake Forest 42, Wauconda 25

Lena-Winslow 36, Pearl City 25

Lincoln Way Central 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Litchfield 46, North-Mac 30

Lyons 57, Hinsdale Central 39

Mather 52, Rickover Naval 46

McGivney Catholic High School 70, Metro-East Lutheran 18

Mount Vernon 69, Carbondale 37

Mt. Pulaski 63, Springfield Southeast 54

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Mendon Unity 43

Naperville Central 70, Metea Valley 41

New Athens 44, Valmeyer 40

North Lawndale 23, Chicago North Grand 17

O’Fallon 66, Belleville West 27

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Richwoods 39

Petersburg PORTA 56, Riverton 17

Princeton 62, St. Bede 46

Prospect 64, Buffalo Grove 37

Prosser 35, Chicago Phoenix Academy 24

Quincy Notre Dame 51, Rochester 41

Raby 36, Kelvyn Park 35

Reavis 48, Hillcrest 41

Reed-Custer 32, Manteno 24

Rich Township 63, Harvey Thornton 58

Roanoke-Benson 60, Dwight 30

Rock Island 59, United Township High School 52

Rolling Meadows 55, Wheeling 27

Sherrard 50, Monmouth-Roseville 36

Skokie (Ida Crown) 62, Josephinum 20

South Beloit 37, Schaumburg Christian 25

St. Laurence 42, Latin 34

Staunton 53, Hillsboro 52

Teutopolis 39, Flora 33

Thornton Fractional South 54, Evergreen Park 37

Tolono Unity 62, Rantoul 31

Tri-Valley 44, Colfax Ridgeview 30

Union (Dugger), Ind. 37, Red Hill 32

Waterloo 44, Triad 27

Watseka (coop) 42, Bismarck-Henning 34

Westinghouse 48, Chicago (Jones) 31

Wheaton Academy 52, Westmont 37

Whitney Young 100, Lincoln Park 22

Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 17

York 45, Downers North 33

Yorkville 69, Plainfield Central 49

