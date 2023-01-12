Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 58, Galva 50
Alton 56, Edwardsville 41
Amboy 33, Ashton-Franklin Center 13
Andrew 39, Stagg 32
Arthur Christian 39, Bloomington Christian 8
Athens 49, LeRoy 38
Aurora Central Catholic 60, Riverside-Brookfield 33
Barrington 56, Palatine 33
Belleville East 42, Collinsville 34
Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Jerseyville Jersey 38
Bishop Moore, Fla. 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43
Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 52
Bolingbrook 81, Lincoln Way West 47
Breese Central 57, Salem 27
Brownstown-St Elmo 57, Altamont 44
Bureau Valley 48, Hall 38
CICS-Northtown 42, Providence-St. Mel 21
Carlinville 48, Pana 39
Carlyle 56, Chester 27
Centralia 48, Cahokia 34
Chicago (Christ the King) 58, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 19
Chicago (Disney II) 38, Chicago (Intrinsic) 30
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 15
Chicago Resurrection 60, Rosary 29
Clemente 37, Wells 15
Coal City 57, Wilmington 30
Cumberland 39, Okaw Valley 36
Earlville 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 24
Effingham St. Anthony 77, Neoga 37
Erie-Prophetstown 43, Rockridge 39
Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 34
Forreston 54, Milledgeville 13
Freeport (Aquin) 45, Dakota 29
Galena 57, Warren 26
Galesburg Christian High School 45, Faith Christian 42
Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 29
Hamilton County 47, Wayne City 19
Herscher 62, Lisle 17
Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21
Holy Trinity 39, Cristo Rey 24
Hope Academy 57, Walther Christian Academy 20
Illinois Valley Central 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
Kankakee 60, Thornridge 14
Lake Forest 42, Wauconda 25
Lena-Winslow 36, Pearl City 25
Lincoln Way Central 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46
Litchfield 46, North-Mac 30
Lyons 57, Hinsdale Central 39
Mather 52, Rickover Naval 46
McGivney Catholic High School 70, Metro-East Lutheran 18
Mount Vernon 69, Carbondale 37
Mt. Pulaski 63, Springfield Southeast 54
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Mendon Unity 43
Naperville Central 70, Metea Valley 41
New Athens 44, Valmeyer 40
North Lawndale 23, Chicago North Grand 17
O’Fallon 66, Belleville West 27
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Richwoods 39
Petersburg PORTA 56, Riverton 17
Princeton 62, St. Bede 46
Prospect 64, Buffalo Grove 37
Prosser 35, Chicago Phoenix Academy 24
Quincy Notre Dame 51, Rochester 41
Raby 36, Kelvyn Park 35
Reavis 48, Hillcrest 41
Reed-Custer 32, Manteno 24
Rich Township 63, Harvey Thornton 58
Roanoke-Benson 60, Dwight 30
Rock Island 59, United Township High School 52
Rolling Meadows 55, Wheeling 27
Sherrard 50, Monmouth-Roseville 36
Skokie (Ida Crown) 62, Josephinum 20
South Beloit 37, Schaumburg Christian 25
St. Laurence 42, Latin 34
Staunton 53, Hillsboro 52
Teutopolis 39, Flora 33
Thornton Fractional South 54, Evergreen Park 37
Tolono Unity 62, Rantoul 31
Tri-Valley 44, Colfax Ridgeview 30
Union (Dugger), Ind. 37, Red Hill 32
Waterloo 44, Triad 27
Watseka (coop) 42, Bismarck-Henning 34
Westinghouse 48, Chicago (Jones) 31
Wheaton Academy 52, Westmont 37
Whitney Young 100, Lincoln Park 22
Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 17
York 45, Downers North 33
Yorkville 69, Plainfield Central 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/