Pet of the Week: Meet Kris   

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who may be small, but is full of energy and loves eating bacon. Kris is a 2 year old Dachshund Basset Hound Mix who is the happiest dog ever and he loves all dogs, cats and kids.

Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney discussed more about Kris and what type of family he would fit into.

“He would be a great family dog for any type of family really. He loves to play with his toys and he’s got energy but he’s just happy he’ll cuddle with you, so he’s all around a good dog for any type of family.”

Kinney also discussed about the upcoming comedy night club fundraiser event called Just “Kitten” Around located at Bryan’s Place.

“Tomorrow, we have an event at Bryan’s Place in Zanesville, so Friday the 13th it’ll be at 8:00 pm but the doors will open at 6:00 pm. It’s Just “Kitten” Around, our comedy club, there will be drinks and food available for purchase but the tickets are $20. So, hopefully you can make it out and join us for some laughs and help us support our Shelter.”

And as always, if you ever want to adopt Kris or any other pet at the Animal Shelter Society, you can give them a call at (740)-452-1077 or visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org.