Egg Prices Soaring

Zanesville, OH-

Egg prices have been on the rise in Ohio, and you may have seen an increase at your local grocery store.

This time last year, you could probably find a dozen eggs for around $1.50 to $2.00. This year, prices have gone up to over $4 per dozen. Jim Chakeres, the Executive Vice President of the Ohio Poultry Association, had a few reasons for the uptick in pricing.

“Increase fuel prices, transportation prices, packaging for our eggs, as well as our feed costs on the farm have gone up. The price of corn and soybean meal that we put into that nutritious feed, that we feed our chickens. The cost of our employees and labor, all of those things have increased.”

Another reason is the Avian Influenza (a.k.a. bird flu). This is a fatal disease to hens that is spread from wild birds. The farms are working hard to keep that disease out and have a practice in place named Bio- Security to protect the farm.

Eggs remain safe to eat. Always remember to cook your eggs. Even with an increase in price, there are still some positives to eggs.

“But I think the important thing to keep in mind- One dozen large eggs weighs 1.5 pounds. So for that, even $4 plus price, you’re getting one and a half pounds of one of the highest quality proteins in the grocery store. So even at these prices, eggs do remain a good value for the consumer,” Jim Chakeres stated.

There is no timeline for how long the prices will increase. If you want to find out more information, visit the website ohioeggs.com.