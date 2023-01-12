Chamber Of Commerce Hosting Legislative Breakfast for Members

ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Legislative Breakfast of 2023 will be held for Chamber of Commerce members.

Every year the Chamber of Commerce hosts a Legislative Breakfast to give members an opportunity to hear remarks from state and federal elected officials.

“This is an opportunity for our elective officials to discuss which committees they’re on, and what they are doing to best help our area and our region.” Chamber President, Dana Matz stated.



Members are encouraged to register for the breakfast that gives the chance to hear from U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson, Ohio Senator Al Landis, and Ohio State Representative Adam Holmes. This is a 7:30am breakfast with speakers starting at 8am, followed by a question-and-answer session. Individual tickets are $20, and $200 for a table of eight.

“I just ask our members, you received an email, so please open that email and register. This event does sell out.” Matz said.

The Legislative Breakfast will be held on February 10th at the Eaglesticks Golf Course.