Australia cancels Afghanistan cricket series

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has pulled out of an upcoming men’s one-day international cricket series against Afghanistan, citing more restrictions on women’s rights in the country by the Taliban government.

Australia was to meet Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates for three matches in March. But following consultation with the Australian government and other groups, Cricket Australia said Thursday it scrapped the series.

When Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, women were banned from playing sports on the grounds that doing so would contravene Islamic laws requiring their hair and skin to be covered.

In a statement on Thursday, Cricket Australia said the decision to withdraw from the men’s ODIs followed recent Taliban restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” CA said.

Afghan fast bowler Naveen ul Haq Murid called the decision “childish” and accused Australia of taking away Afghans’ only reason for happiness instead of being supportive.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it would issue a statement later on Thursday.

The cancellation of the series came after Australia cited similar reasons for axing a one-off test match against Afghanistan in Hobart, Australia, in November 2021.

In December, the Taliban banned women from completing higher education, having prohibited attendance at gyms and parks a month earlier.

Women are also banned from attending school beyond the sixth grade and working most jobs outside of their homes.

In November 2021, the ICC formed a working group aiming to support and review women’s and men’s cricket in Afghanistan but more than a year later, the country remains the only full member of the ICC without a fully operational women’s team. Afghanistan is also the only full member not represented at the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa starting this week.

