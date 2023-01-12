Updated on Thursday January 12, 2023 Morning:

Today: Showers/Storms. Breezy & Very Warm. High 56°

Tonight: Rain Turns To Snow. Gusty & Cooler. Low 33°

Friday: Snow Showers. Breezy & Near Average. Cloudy. High 36°

DISCUSSION:

More rain will be with us today as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and storms will be with us late morning into the afternoon. Even more warmth will be with us, as highs will sit in the mid to upper fifties!!

As we approach midnight, the cold front moves through, turning the rain into snow, giving us gusty conditions, and dropping temperatures. Winds will be 10-15mph with gusts as high as 30mph. Lows drop to near freezing.

Snow showers will continue as we get into Friday. We will be much cooler, with highs back into the upper thirties.

Dry conditions return for the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy for Saturday, and will increase to mostly cloudy by Sunday. We will be a but cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid thirties. But will jump to the lower forties on Sunday.

A beautiful day for January standards will be with us on MLK Jr Day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but our highs will be back to the upper forties to near fifty! Rain showers move in later into the evening.

Few showers will follow the holiday Monday night into Tuesday. Skies will be cloudy, with highs in the lower fifties.

We cool off a bit for midweek. Highs will be back to near fifty on Wednesday, along with partly cloudy skies. A slight chance for a shower remains.

Have a Great Thursday!!

