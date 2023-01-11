Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 55, West Prairie 18
Algonquin (Jacobs) 65, Crystal Lake Central 45
Antioch 53, Grant 46
Athens 36, Pawnee 34
Augusta Southeastern 48, Mendon Unity 43
Batavia 50, St. Charles North 47, OT
Bolingbrook 55, Oswego East 53
Breese Central 50, Okawville 34
Burlington Central 61, Huntley 51
Calhoun 61, North Greene 53
Champaign St. Thomas More 69, DeLand-Weldon 30
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit
Chicago (Clark) 59, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 51
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 61, Raby 58
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 85, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 39
Chicago (Jones) 51, Chicago (Ogden International) 37
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 49
Chicago Little Village 56, Clemente 50
Chicago Marshall 45, Wells 43
Chicago North Grand 49, Steinmetz 29
Chicago Phoenix Academy 54, Chicago (Tech) 38
Chicago Roosevelt 63, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 32
Crystal Lake South 49, McHenry 26
Dundee-Crown 46, Cary-Grove 41
Farmington 57, Canton 45
Farragut 50, Prosser 46
Forreston 41, Amboy 35
Francis Parker 70, L.F. Academy 49
Freeport 66, Belvidere 58
Fulton 65, Lanark Eastland 39
Galena 71, Ashton-Franklin Center 30
Geneva 53, Lake Park 49
Glenbard West 52, Larkin 32
Grayslake Central 55, Lakes Community 45
Grayslake North 56, Round Lake 25
Griggsville-Perry 52, Winchester (West Central) 49
Hampshire 66, Prairie Ridge 38
Hardin County 48, Cobden 40
Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Harvey Thornton 58
Hope Academy 67, Walther Christian Academy 25
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 40, Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 29
Indpls Attucks, Ind. 66, Urbana 44
Kaneland 67, Stillman Valley 40
Lincoln Park 72, Chicago (Lane) 64
Lincoln-Way East 79, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, 2OT
Lowpoint-Washburn 64, LaMoille 52
Manley def. Chicago Collegiate Charter, forfeit
Metea Valley 50, Oswego 41
Milledgeville 46, Polo 28
Minooka 67, Stagg 63
Naperville North 45, Waubonsie Valley 39
Newark 57, Plano 43
North Lawndale 72, Westinghouse 67
Northridge Prep 56, Chicago-University 41
Northside Prep 64, Mather 46
Payton 51, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 34
Pecatonica 56, Dakota 35
Plainfield North 62, Lincoln Way West 50
Rockford Boylan 70, Machesney Park Harlem 49
Rockford East 72, Belvidere North 54
Rockford Guilford 56, Rockford Auburn 52
Sandburg 47, Joliet Central 33
Scales Mound 76, West Carroll 30
Schurz 70, Lake View 54
Seneca 73, St. Bede 52
Senn 58, Chicago Sullivan 36
Skokie (Ida Crown) 36, Westmont 29
St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Edinburg (Coop) BK 58
St. Charles East 56, Wheaton North 54
Taft 63, Amundsen 55
Unity Christian 66, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 29
Von Steuben 79, Foreman 35
Warren 45, River Ridge 32
Waterloo Gibault 50, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 41
Wauconda 78, North Chicago 53
Whitney Young 75, Orr 43
