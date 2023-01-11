Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 55, West Prairie 18

Algonquin (Jacobs) 65, Crystal Lake Central 45

Antioch 53, Grant 46

Athens 36, Pawnee 34

Augusta Southeastern 48, Mendon Unity 43

Batavia 50, St. Charles North 47, OT

Bolingbrook 55, Oswego East 53

Breese Central 50, Okawville 34

Burlington Central 61, Huntley 51

Calhoun 61, North Greene 53

Champaign St. Thomas More 69, DeLand-Weldon 30

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit

Chicago (Clark) 59, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 51

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 61, Raby 58

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 85, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 39

Chicago (Jones) 51, Chicago (Ogden International) 37

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 49

Chicago Little Village 56, Clemente 50

Chicago Marshall 45, Wells 43

Chicago North Grand 49, Steinmetz 29

Chicago Phoenix Academy 54, Chicago (Tech) 38

Chicago Roosevelt 63, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 32

Crystal Lake South 49, McHenry 26

Dundee-Crown 46, Cary-Grove 41

Farmington 57, Canton 45

Farragut 50, Prosser 46

Forreston 41, Amboy 35

Francis Parker 70, L.F. Academy 49

Freeport 66, Belvidere 58

Fulton 65, Lanark Eastland 39

Galena 71, Ashton-Franklin Center 30

Geneva 53, Lake Park 49

Glenbard West 52, Larkin 32

Grayslake Central 55, Lakes Community 45

Grayslake North 56, Round Lake 25

Griggsville-Perry 52, Winchester (West Central) 49

Hampshire 66, Prairie Ridge 38

Hardin County 48, Cobden 40

Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Harvey Thornton 58

Hope Academy 67, Walther Christian Academy 25

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 40, Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 29

Indpls Attucks, Ind. 66, Urbana 44

Kaneland 67, Stillman Valley 40

Lincoln Park 72, Chicago (Lane) 64

Lincoln-Way East 79, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, 2OT

Lowpoint-Washburn 64, LaMoille 52

Manley def. Chicago Collegiate Charter, forfeit

Metea Valley 50, Oswego 41

Milledgeville 46, Polo 28

Minooka 67, Stagg 63

Naperville North 45, Waubonsie Valley 39

Newark 57, Plano 43

North Lawndale 72, Westinghouse 67

Northridge Prep 56, Chicago-University 41

Northside Prep 64, Mather 46

Payton 51, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 34

Pecatonica 56, Dakota 35

Plainfield North 62, Lincoln Way West 50

Rockford Boylan 70, Machesney Park Harlem 49

Rockford East 72, Belvidere North 54

Rockford Guilford 56, Rockford Auburn 52

Sandburg 47, Joliet Central 33

Scales Mound 76, West Carroll 30

Schurz 70, Lake View 54

Seneca 73, St. Bede 52

Senn 58, Chicago Sullivan 36

Skokie (Ida Crown) 36, Westmont 29

St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Edinburg (Coop) BK 58

St. Charles East 56, Wheaton North 54

Taft 63, Amundsen 55

Unity Christian 66, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 29

Von Steuben 79, Foreman 35

Warren 45, River Ridge 32

Waterloo Gibault 50, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 41

Wauconda 78, North Chicago 53

Whitney Young 75, Orr 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

