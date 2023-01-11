Watson scores 20, N.C. A&T takes down Elon 80-71

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Watson had 20 points in North Carolina A&T’s 80-71 win over Elon on Wednesday night.

Watson added eight rebounds for the Aggies (7-11, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Duncan Powell scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Kam Woods shot 4 for 14 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the Phoenix (2-15, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Max Mackinnon added 13 points for Elon. Zac Ervin also recorded 13 points. The Phoenix prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. N.C. A&T hosts Stony Brook while Elon visits Charleston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.