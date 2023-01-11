Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 69, Blue Ridge 51

Abingdon 34, Wethersfield 27

Agape Christian 62, Joppa-Maple Grove 26

Alden-Hebron 67, Westminster Christian 33

Altamont 60, Moweaqua Central A&M 33

Arcola 63, Villa Grove/Heritage 50

Argenta-Oreana 63, Heritage 41

Auburn 51, Springfield Calvary 48

Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Plainfield East 54, 2OT

Aurora Central Catholic 55, Kankakee (McNamara) 53

Barrington 77, Elk Grove 43

Beardstown 73, Astoria/VIT Co-op 40

Beecher 72, Illinois Lutheran 35

Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Aurora (East) 47

Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47

Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Lincoln Way Central 46

Brother Rice 69, Providence 37

Byron 78, Bureau Valley 53

Carlyle 75, Dupo 22

Carmi White County 69, Edwards County 30

Carrollton 53, Barry (Western) 45

Carterville 69, Hamilton County 51

Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Cissna Park 30

Centralia 55, Mascoutah 32

Centralia Christ Our Rock 45, Maryville Christian 40

Chicago ( SSICP) def. DuSable, forfeit

Chicago (Butler) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 60

Chicago (Comer) 43, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 38

Chicago (Intrinsic) 54, Foreman 49

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 71, Chicago Christian 69

Chicago (Tech) 76, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 71

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 74, Englewood Excel 49

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 71, Rich Township 49

Chicago Mt. Carmel 54, De La Salle 44

Chicago Phoenix Academy 74, Douglass 29

Christopher 51, Zeigler-Royalton 31

Collinsville 86, Alton 64

Columbia 58, Vandalia 26

Concord (Triopia) 65, Pleasant Hill 38

Crab Orchard 87, Carrier Mills 45

Danville 67, Urbana 40

DePaul College Prep 58, Marmion 47

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 69, Cumberland 43

Decatur MacArthur 69, Springfield Lanphier 58

Deerfield 60, Maine West 29

Delavan 36, Elmwood 34

Dixon 44, North Boone 32

Donovan 46, Clifton Central 45

Downers South 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43

East Alton-Wood River 50, Litchfield 43

East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71

Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45

Effingham St. Anthony 58, Neoga 33

El Paso-Gridley 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37

Erie-Prophetstown 49, Morrison 42

Evanston Township 79, Niles North 53

Evergreen Park 55, Argo 39

Farmington 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41

Flora 37, Woodlawn 21

Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

Fremd 62, Wheeling 41

Georgetown La Salette 57, Urbana University 19

Glenbard East 75, Bartlett 70

Glenbard West 38, Lyons 37

Goreville 74, Sesser-Valier 41

Granite City 39, Madison 28

Grant Park 64, Cullom Tri-Point 27

Grayville 83, Patoka/Odin 57

Hartsburg-Emden 42, Havana 40

Heyworth 50, Colfax Ridgeview 47

Highland 73, SIUE Charter 34

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 21

Hoopeston 45, Danville Schlarman 37

IC Catholic 67, Aurora Christian 56

Indian Creek 65, DePue 52

Jerseyville Jersey 52, Piasa Southwestern 45

Johnston City 57, Bluford Webber 55

Joliet Catholic 60, Lisle 44

Joliet West 66, Oswego 28

Kankakee 62, Crete-Monee 52

Kankakee Trinity Academy 71, Homeschool Resource Center 68

Kenwood 46, Simeon 43

Lake Forest 73, Warren Township 57

Lake Zurich 63, Mundelein 51

Latin 58, Elgin Academy 37

Legacy 71, Westfair Christian 48

Lemont 72, Reavis 37

Leyden 71, Hinsdale South 59, OT

Libertyville 68, Zion Benton 41

Loyola 50, St. Laurence 35

Maine East 54, Highland Park 47

Maria 79, Epic Academy Charter 45

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Niles Notre Dame 40

Marion 55, Cairo 28

Marist 73, Chicago King 26

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Decatur St. Teresa 49

Mattoon 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48

McGivney Catholic High School 60, Metro-East Lutheran 54

Metamora 51, Washington 27

Milford 73, Fithian Oakwood 55

Moline 74, Sterling 51

Momence 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

Monticello 62, Clinton 58

Morgan Park 73, Harlan 51

Morgan Park Academy 69, BISC 53

Morton 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 38

Mt. Carmel 50, N. Posey, Ind. 49

Naperville Neuqua Valley 52, DeKalb 45

Nashville 71, Greenville 49

Nazareth 49, Naperville North 30

New Athens 65, Valle Catholic, Mo. 55

Newton 70, Effingham 63

Niles West 69, Clemente 44

Normal Community 58, Champaign Centennial 44

Normal West 63, Champaign Central 44

Norris City (NCOE) 62, Pope County 47

North Clay 70, Lawrenceville 61

O’Fallon 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42

Oak Lawn Community 53, Oak Forest 39

Okawville 71, Waltonville 55

Olney (Richland County) 45, Fairfield 40

Oswego East 77, Plainfield Central 45

Ottawa Marquette 59, Newark 38

Palatine 59, Hersey 51, OT

Pana 73, Macon Meridian 65

Paris 60, Sullivan 40

Peoria Christian 52, Peoria Heights (Quest) 25

Peoria Notre Dame 61, Bloomington 32

Petersburg PORTA 49, Greenfield-Northwestern 34

Pinckneyville 61, Breese Mater Dei 55

Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 59

Plainfield South 54, Minooka 51

Pleasant Plains 53, Buffalo Tri-City 24

Pontiac 66, Morris 50

Princeton 60, Sandwich 43

Princeville 54, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 43

Prospect 48, Conant 35

Proviso East 69, Addison Trail 20

Quad Cities 72, Tri-State Christian 58

Quest Academy 80, Jacksonville ISD 50

Quincy 71, Geneseo 26

Raymond Lincolnwood 41, North-Mac 34

Red Hill 53, OPH 51

Richmond-Burton 66, Marengo 55

Richwoods 70, Peoria Manual 54

Riverside-Brookfield 59, Wheaton Academy 47

Rochester 44, Jacksonville 23

Rock Falls 79, Orion 37

Rock Island 79, Galesburg 76

Rockford FIRE 68, Oak Hill Christian, Wis. 58

Rockridge 57, Monmouth-Roseville 35

Rolling Meadows 66, Schaumburg 27

Seneca 56, Coal City 53

Serena 80, Leland 26

Shelbyville 71, Marshall 51

Sherando, Va. 60, Liberty 42

Somonauk 65, LaMoille 36

South Beloit 60, Rockford Christian Life 29

South County 51, Gillespie 47

South Elgin 51, Elgin 44

Sparta 67, Roxana 43

Springfield 63, Chatham Glenwood 60

St. Bede 59, Kewanee 48

St. Francis 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

St. Francis de Sales 67, Leo 55

St. Ignatius 75, Montini 58

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Teutopolis 40

St. Patrick 45, Carmel 27

St. Rita 90, Providence-St. Mel 27

Stark County 52, Knoxville 44

Sterling Newman 63, Mendota 43

Stevenson 73, Waukegan 64

Tamms (Egyptian) 74, Dongola 37

Thornton Fractional North 82, Shepard 39

Thornton Fractional South 84, Oak Lawn Richards 71

Thornwood 63, Harvey Thornton 53

Tinley Park 78, Blue Island Eisenhower 67

Tolono Unity 60, Tuscola 59

Tremont 66, LeRoy 50

Tri-County 68, Cerro Gordo 67

Tri-Valley 71, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 58

United Township High School 64, Rock Island Alleman 26

Vienna 78, Trico 52

Waterloo 53, Steeleville 44

Wayne City 59, Gallatin County 45

West Chicago 63, Streamwood 55

Westlake 54, Christian Liberty Academy 50

Westmont 65, Elmwood Park 48

Wheaton Warrenville South 68, Glenbard North 39

Woodstock 55, Johnsburg 49

Woodstock North 66, Harvard 31

York 63, Proviso West 51

Yorkville 70, Romeoville 65

