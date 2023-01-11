Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 34, Collinsville 28

Antioch 58, Round Lake 51

Auburn 56, Jacksonville Routt 50

Augusta Southeastern 35, Mendon Unity 30

Batavia 57, Lake Park 46

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63, Cahokia 34

Benton 59, Herrin 33

Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Stagg 29

Calvary Christian Academy 36, Bloomington Christian 20

Cary-Grove 44, Dundee-Crown 37

Century 54, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 44

Chicago (Butler) 97, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 9

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 29, Providence-St. Mel 15

Chicago CICS-Longwood 43, DuSable 19

Clemente 39, Chicago Roosevelt 21

Crystal Lake Central 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 41

Crystal Lake South 38, McHenry 34

Deerfield 60, Maine West 29

Dieterich 51, OPH 30

Downers North 41, Hinsdale Central 29

Downers South 57, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 25

Dunlap 71, Metamora 48

Earlville 50, Streator 38

East Dubuque 50, Warren 45

East St. Louis 49, Belleville East 45

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Sterling Newman 25

Evergreen Park 50, Argo 38

Fenwick 52, OPRF 30

Freeburg 40, Nashville 24

Freeport (Aquin) 50, Durand 11

Galena 46, River Ridge/Scales Mound 38

Geneva 62, St. Charles East 35

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Harvest Christian Academy 19

Glenbard East 35, Bartlett 30

Glenbard South 47, Larkin 37

Grayslake Central 37, Wauconda 25

Grayslake North 44, North Chicago 20

Hampshire 63, Prairie Ridge 27

Highland Park 53, Maine East 37

Hillcrest 43, Bremen 26

Holy Trinity 61, Walther Christian Academy 51

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lincoln Way Central 33

Hononegah 42, Rockford Guilford 36

Hope Academy 53, Chicago (Christ the King) 24

Huntley 61, Burlington Central 32

Johnsburg 43, Woodstock 24

Kaneland 38, Morris 29

L.F. Academy 53, Morgan Park Academy 44

Lake Forest 46, Warren Township 40

Lake View 38, Chicago North Grand 19

Lake Zurich 50, Mundelein 26

Lanark Eastland 50, Forreston 43

LeRoy 40, Clinton 31

Lemont 60, Reavis 38

Lexington 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 33

Leyden 51, Hinsdale South 49

Libertyville 73, Zion Benton 24

Lincoln 55, Champaign Central 21

Lincoln Way West 63, Andrew 29

Lyons 59, Glenbard West 47

Machesney Park Harlem 58, Belvidere North 28

Maine South 65, Prospect 46

Manteno 44, Kankakee Grace Christian 41

Marengo 59, Richmond-Burton 13

Marion 58, Carbondale 39

Marshall 52, North Vigo, Ind. 47

Minooka 55, Plainfield South 37

Mississippi Valley Christian 47, Crosspoint Christian, Mo. 21

Montini 58, Rosary 37

Morning Star, Iowa 39, Quad Cities 37

Mother McAuley 49, St. Laurence 32

Mount Vernon 40, Triad 35

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 31, Illini West (Carthage) 24

Mt. Zion 66, Charleston 17

Naperville Central 38, Dixon 28

Nazareth 49, Naperville North 30

North Shore Country Day 36, Chicago-University 29

Orangeville 50, Pearl City 12

Oswego East 58, Plainfield Central 50

Ottawa 55, Sandwich 32

Pecatonica 49, Lena-Winslow 38

Plainfield East 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 50

Plainfield North 64, Joliet Central 52

Polo 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 39

Prosser def. Chicago (Ogden International), forfeit

Rantoul 42, Danville 27

Regina 50, Francis Parker 16

Rickover Naval 42, Chicago (Marine) 7

Robinson 45, Flora 34

Rochester 54, Jacksonville 31

Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere 39

Rockford Christian Life 53, South Beloit 27

Rockford Jefferson 58, Freeport 54

Romeoville 60, Yorkville 55

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43, Normal University 35

Sandburg 56, Lockport 39

Sherando, Va. 66, Liberty 9

South Elgin 69, Elgin 37

Springfield Southeast 72, Eisenhower 47

St. Francis 54, Riverside-Brookfield 47

Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Martinsville 22

Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Christian 36

Sycamore 62, Plano 39

Taylorville 68, Effingham 33

Thornton Fractional South 62, Oak Lawn Richards 59

Washington 48, Morton 25

West Chicago 47, Streamwood 15

Westinghouse 48, Amundsen 42

Westlake 47, Christian Liberty Academy 21

Westmont 40, Ridgewood 39

Wheaton Academy 52, Elmwood Park 23

Whitney Young 79, Chicago (Lane) 35

Willows 50, Woodlands Academy 26

York 55, Proviso West 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Murphysboro vs. Trico, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

