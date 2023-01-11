Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 38, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 34

Academy Park 49, Chester 46

Altoona 50, Chambersburg 35

Archbishop Wood 76, Archbishop Ryan 15

Bayard Rustin High School 65, Oxford 39

Bellefonte 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 32

Bellwood-Antis 72, Mount Union 36

Bethlehem Center 58, Jefferson-Morgan 37

Bishop Shanahan 49, Downingtown East 33

Boyertown 46, Pottstown 15

Brentwood 54, Sto-Rox 42

Camp Hill 41, East Pennsboro 40

Camp Hill Trinity 40, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 38

Cedar Cliff 38, Red Land 16

Central Bucks East 62, Harry S. Truman 36

Central Bucks West 32, Bensalem 31

Central Columbia 45, Montoursville 20

Central Dauphin 35, Carlisle 24

Conestoga 47, Radnor 23

Conestoga Christian 56, Alliance Christian 33

Connellsville 64, Southmoreland 25

Coudersport 54, Galeton 25

Council Rock South 56, Central Bucks South 52

Delaware County Christian School 52, Collegium Charter School 38

Delone 65, Bermudian Springs 43

ELCO 38, Cocalico 31

Faith Christian Academy 39, The Christian Academy 36

Fox Chapel 60, Elizabeth Forward 50

Friends Central 58, George School 33

Germantown Academy 48, Notre Dame 43

Gwynedd Mercy 49, Mount St. Joseph 34

Hatboro-Horsham 56, Springfield Montco 37

Huntingdon 54, Clearfield 32

Juniata Valley 50, Glendale 48

Lancaster Catholic 57, Northern Lebanon 21

Lebanon 63, Penn Manor 30

Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 38

Linville Hill 63, High Point 48

Lititz Christian 39, Lancaster Christian 22

MAST Charter 65, Bristol 32

Manheim Central 42, Solanco 34

Marian Catholic 86, Pottsville Nativity 24

McKeesport 71, Thomas Jefferson 47

Methacton 69, Upper Perkiomen 23

Middletown 41, Susquehanna Township 35

Mount Calvary 62, Harrisburg Christian 34

Neshaminy 49, Pennridge 39

New Hope-Solebury High School 57, Abington 36

North Allegheny 64, Butler 47

North Schuylkill 66, Jim Thorpe 32

Northeastern 45, Susquehannock 36

Oakland Catholic 61, Penn-Trafford 43

Owen J Roberts 50, Upper Merion 32

Panther Valley 61, Tamaqua 46

Penn Hills 43, Plum 42

Penn Treaty 45, Kensington 23

Penn Wood 41, Interboro 31

Pequea Valley 39, Annville-Cleona 25

Perkiomen Valley 73, Phoenixville 26

Pittsburgh Obama 58, Brashear 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Lower Moreland 40

Port Allegany 41, Cameron County 29

Portersville Christian 35, Lincoln High School 34

Quakertown 46, William Tennent 41

Red Lion 50, South Western 21

Redbank Valley 75, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8

Renaissance Academy 31, Calvary Christian 29

Ridgway 45, Brockway 31

Ridley 48, Harriton 42

Shamokin 54, Milton 29

Shikellamy 41, Selinsgrove 22

Souderton 25, Pennsbury 18

South Williamsport 67, Columbia-Montour 3

Spring-Ford 61, Pottsgrove 19

Springfield 39, Garnet Valley 33

St. Marys 35, Dubois 28

Sun Valley 64, Chichester 16

Taylor Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Tussey Mountain 59, McConnellsburg High School 34

Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 30

Unionville 59, Kennett 44

Upper Moreland 28, Upper Dublin 26

Villa Maria 48, Merion Mercy 28

Westinghouse 38, Carrick 17

Williamsburg 72, Moshannon Valley 14

Wissahickon 53, Cheltenham 51

Woodland Hills 61, Kiski Area 48

York Country Day 27, Antietam 14

York Suburban 47, Eastern York 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

