The Ohio University in Zanesville will be Hosting an Application Completion Night

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio University in Zanesville will be holding an application completion night.

The event will be held Thursday, January 12th from 4 to 6pm at the OUZ campus. This application completion night is open to any student planning to enroll at any college or university for the fall of 2023.

“We’re encouraging everyone to join us and to come have their Ohio University applications submitted for free. But also, there’s an added bonus of joining. A lot of students in the area still need to submit their FAFSA, free application for federal student aid, so they can come join us on campus no matter what university or college they’re applying to and submit their FAFSA here.” Manager of Communications, OUZ Heather Sands Davis said.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.



“You’re encouraged to preregister, so you’ll receive an email with all the information you need about the event and what to bring with you. But also, that way it speeds up your registration process when you join us here in Elson Hall on Thursday evening.” Sands Davis said.

For more information, visit OUZ’s website.

Zanesville Campus | Ohio University