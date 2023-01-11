Sheridan Girl’s Win Big on Wednesday Night

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The Sheridan Generals have picked up right where they left off last season. They came into Wednesday night with only one loss on the year. The Philo Electrics came in hoping to dish them their second.

Sheridan at Philo. Generals looking for their 13th win on the year.

First quarter Sheridan on the break Nora Saffell gets the pass up to Jamisyn Stinson and that’s a smooth touch around the rim, 4-0 Generals.

Later in the quarter we have the same combo, Saffell with a give to Stinson and the lay-up drops. Sheridan out to an early 8-0 lead.

Transition offense was huge for Sheridan tonight, Saffell dishing out another assist this one to Halle Warner.

Philo showed some fight, this pass goes down low to Caitlin Rose and the close range two is good.

The Generals did respond, Ava Heller creates her own lane and plays some iso ball on the way to the basket and it falls. The Generals led 16-4 after one quarter and went on to win 64-23.

Jamisyn Stinson broke Sheridan’s career three point record. The previous record was held by Rachel Cooke with 217. Stinson finished with 21 points. Halle Warner had 14 points and 6 rebounds.