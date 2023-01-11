McCreary, Air Force knock off Colorado State 85-74 in OT

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Marcell McCreary scored 26 points, eight in overtime, as Air Force defeated Colorado State 85-74 on Tuesday.

McCreary added seven rebounds for the Falcons (10-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Jake Heidbreder scored 17 points, going 8 of 16 (1 for 7 from distance). Rytis Petraitis recorded 16 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.

Patrick Cartier led the way for the Rams (9-9, 1-4) with 23 points. Colorado State also got 17 points and four assists from Isaiah Stevens. In addition, Isaiah Rivera had 11 points, two steals and two blocks.

Heidbreder hit the game-tying layup with 27 seconds left in the second half to send the game to overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.