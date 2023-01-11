Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Kenwood (8) 14-2 116 2 2. Whitney Young (4) 14-4 110 1 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 18-1 93 3 4. Moline 15-2 83 5 5. Joliet West 15-4 67 6 6. Rolling Meadows 17-2 48 4 7. Curie 12-4 44 7 8. Lyons 13-2 28 8 9. Brother Rice 16-2 22 9 10. Quincy 15-2 16 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7) 15-0 124 2 2. Simeon (6) 14-1 121 1 3. Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-1 100 4 4. Metamora 14-2 86 6 5. Decatur MacArthur 16-1 65 5 6. Hillcrest 15-2 51 3 7. East St. Louis 9-3 38 7 8. Lemont 14-2 33 10 9. Hyde Park 15-2 32 9 10. Grayslake Central 15-1 21 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Princeton (13) 17-0 154 2 2. Fairbury Prairie Central (1) 15-1 126 1 3. Columbia (2) 16-2 99 3 4. Rockford Christian 18-0 96 6 5. Breese Central 16-2 86 7 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-2 77 4 7. Williamsville 13-1 68 NR 8. DePaul College Prep 10-6 32 8 9. Rockridge 12-3 27 10 10. Teutopolis 14-3 26 9

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Jacksonville Routt (13) 15-1 147 1 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2) 16-0 114 3 3. Pecatonica 14-2 104 2 4. Altamont 14-3 71 10 5. Waterloo Gibault 15-3 61 8 6. Augusta Southeastern 13-3 52 5 7. Illini Bluffs 16-3 44 NR 8. New Berlin 12-3 39 T6 9. Camp Point Central 14-3 37 T6 10. Centralia Christ Our Rock 15-0 33 NR (tie) Casey-Westfield 11-4 33 NR

Others receiving votes: Casey-Westfield 33. Scales Mound 26. Catlin (Salt Fork) 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.