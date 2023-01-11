Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kenwood (8)
|14-2
|116
|2
|2. Whitney Young (4)
|14-4
|110
|1
|3. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|18-1
|93
|3
|4. Moline
|15-2
|83
|5
|5. Joliet West
|15-4
|67
|6
|6. Rolling Meadows
|17-2
|48
|4
|7. Curie
|12-4
|44
|7
|8. Lyons
|13-2
|28
|8
|9. Brother Rice
|16-2
|22
|9
|10. Quincy
|15-2
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O’Fallon 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7)
|15-0
|124
|2
|2. Simeon (6)
|14-1
|121
|1
|3. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|17-1
|100
|4
|4. Metamora
|14-2
|86
|6
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|16-1
|65
|5
|6. Hillcrest
|15-2
|51
|3
|7. East St. Louis
|9-3
|38
|7
|8. Lemont
|14-2
|33
|10
|9. Hyde Park
|15-2
|32
|9
|10. Grayslake Central
|15-1
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (13)
|17-0
|154
|2
|2. Fairbury Prairie Central (1)
|15-1
|126
|1
|3. Columbia
|(2)
|16-2
|99
|3
|4. Rockford Christian
|18-0
|96
|6
|5. Breese Central
|16-2
|86
|7
|6. St. Joseph-Ogden
|13-2
|77
|4
|7. Williamsville
|13-1
|68
|NR
|8. DePaul College Prep
|10-6
|32
|8
|9. Rockridge
|12-3
|27
|10
|10. Teutopolis
|14-3
|26
|9
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (13)
|15-1
|147
|1
|2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2)
|16-0
|114
|3
|3. Pecatonica
|14-2
|104
|2
|4. Altamont
|14-3
|71
|10
|5. Waterloo Gibault
|15-3
|61
|8
|6. Augusta Southeastern
|13-3
|52
|5
|7. Illini Bluffs
|16-3
|44
|NR
|8. New Berlin
|12-3
|39
|T6
|9. Camp Point Central
|14-3
|37
|T6
|10. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|15-0
|33
|NR
|(tie) Casey-Westfield
|11-4
|33
|NR
Others receiving votes: Casey-Westfield 33. Scales Mound 26. Catlin (Salt Fork) 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
