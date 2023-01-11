Guernsey Health System Joins OhioHealth

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Guernsey Health System is now a full member of the OhioHealth System.

The OhioHealth Executive Team traveled to Cambridge to celebrate the consolidation and CEO Steve Markovich explained how the Columbus, faith-based organization’s expansion will affect healthcare locally.

“Cambridge becomes our 13th, full-member hospital,” Markovich said. “We also have a few joint venture hospitals and the hospital we manage, so it’s becoming a big system and we are the largest healthcare provider in Central Ohio. And with that size, we’re able to help… Really our goal is to help keep care local.”

Southeastern Ohio Medical President Wendy Elliott noted that Guernsey Health and OhioHealth have been collaborating for more than 4-years and that improvements are planned for the future.

“It was all three entities,” Elliott said. “So Guernsey Health System was the hospital. Superior Med, which was a physician group. And United Ambulance, which is an ambulance service here in Guernsey and Noble County. All three units become part of OhioHealth. So nothing will change other than you’ve seen great new signage and great new care.”

Both Markovich and Elliott agreed that the partnership will be co-beneficial by increasing size and scale, which will improve buying power and reduce costs.