FINKS FULL COURT PRESS SCOREBOARD

BOY’S SCORES

TRI-VALLEY 50
JOHN GLENN 48

WEST MUSKINGUM 71
RIVER VIEW 66

MAYSVILLE: 58
MORGAN: 36

LICKING VALLEY: 56
ZANESVILLE: 54

NEW LEXINGTON: 58
CROOKSVILLE 22

SHERIDAN: 59
PHILO: 52

Raine Rodich 18 points for Sheridan. Reed Coconis had 14.

HEATH: 50
JOHNSTOWN MONROE: 42

HARVEST PREP 64
ROSECRANS 53

Labishak 19 points, Hartman double double with 17 and 10 rebounds.

GRANVILLE: 50
WATKINS MEMORIAL : 30

Rex Rader with 16 points.

GIRL’S SCOREBOARD

FISHER CATHOLIC 57
BISHOP ROSECRANS: 26

NEWARK 57
PICKERINGTON NORTH 37

WHEELING CENTRAL 68
CALDWELL 37

Dylan Kerns
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!