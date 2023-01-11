Carolina takes losing streak into game against Columbus

Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-26-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes head into the matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing four in a row.

Columbus has gone 12-26-2 overall with a 4-9-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have a 12-6-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Carolina has gone 25-9-7 overall with a 10-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes have an 11-0-6 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has six assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 15 assists for the Hurricanes. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (personal), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Carson Meyer: day to day (upper body), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (upper-body), Daniil Tarasov: out (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Eric Robinson: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Stefan Noesen: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.