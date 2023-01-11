AP source: Mike LaFleur out as offensive coordinator

Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

LaFleur’s future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was among the worst in the NFL for two straight years. With Robert Saleh’s Jets finishing 7-10 with a season-ending six-game losing streak, there was speculation LaFleur could be on the way out.

The Jets and LaFleur agreed to part ways Wednesday after a few other teams inquired about the embattled offensive coordinator, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the move.

LaFleur, the younger brother of Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, was a first-time coordinator when he joined Saleh and the Jets in 2021. He was an offensive intern with Cleveland in 2014 before serving as an offensive assistant with Atlanta under coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who brought LaFleur with him to San Francisco when he was hired as head coach in 2017.

LaFleur was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator for four seasons — while Saleh was the defensive coordinator — before leaving to join Saleh’s staff as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

__

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL