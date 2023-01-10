Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 69, Blue Ridge 51

Abingdon 34, Wethersfield 27

Agape Christian 62, Joppa-Maple Grove 26

Altamont 60, Moweaqua Central A&M 33

Argenta-Oreana 63, Heritage 41

Auburn 51, Springfield Calvary 48

Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Plainfield East 54, 2OT

Aurora Central Catholic 55, Kankakee (McNamara) 53

Barrington 77, Elk Grove 43

Beecher 72, Illinois Lutheran 35

Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Aurora (East) 47

Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47

Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Lincoln Way Central 46

Brother Rice 69, Providence 37

Byron 78, Bureau Valley 53

Carlyle 75, Dupo 22

Carrollton 53, Barry (Western) 45

Carterville 69, Hamilton County 51

Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Cissna Park 30

Centralia 55, Mascoutah 32

Chicago (Comer) 43, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 38

Chicago (Intrinsic) 54, Foreman 49

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 71, Chicago Christian 69

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 74, Englewood Excel 49

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 71, Rich Township 49

Chicago Mt. Carmel 54, De La Salle 44

Christopher 51, Zeigler-Royalton 31

Collinsville 86, Alton 64

Columbia 58, Vandalia 26

Concord (Triopia) 65, Pleasant Hill 38

Danville 67, Urbana 40

DePaul College Prep 58, Marmion 47

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 69, Cumberland 43

Decatur MacArthur 69, Springfield Lanphier 58

Delavan 36, Elmwood 34

Dixon 44, North Boone 32

Donovan 46, Clifton Central 45

Downers South 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43

East Alton-Wood River 50, Litchfield 43

East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71

Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45

Effingham St. Anthony 58, Neoga 33

El Paso-Gridley 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37

Erie-Prophetstown 49, Morrison 42

Evanston Township 79, Niles North 53

Evergreen Park 55, Argo 39

Farmington 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41

Flora 37, Woodlawn 21

Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

Fremd 62, Wheeling 41

Georgetown La Salette 57, Urbana University 19

Glenbard East 75, Bartlett 70

Glenbard West 38, Lyons 37

Goreville 74, Sesser-Valier 41

Granite City 39, Madison 28

Grant Park 64, Cullom Tri-Point 27

Hartsburg-Emden 42, Havana 40

Heyworth 50, Colfax Ridgeview 47

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 21

Hoopeston 45, Danville Schlarman 37

IC Catholic 67, Aurora Christian 56

Indian Creek 65, DePue 52

Jerseyville Jersey 52, Piasa Southwestern 45

Johnston City 57, Bluford Webber 55

Joliet West 66, Oswego 28

Kankakee 62, Crete-Monee 52

Kankakee Trinity Academy 71, Homeschool Resource Center 68

Kenwood 46, Simeon 43

Lake Forest 73, Warren Township 57

Lake Zurich 63, Mundelein 51

Latin 58, Elgin Academy 37

Lemont 72, Reavis 37

Leyden 71, Hinsdale South 59, OT

Libertyville 68, Zion Benton 41

Loyola 50, St. Laurence 35

Maine East 54, Highland Park 47

Maria 79, Epic Academy Charter 45

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Niles Notre Dame 40

Marion 55, Cairo 28

Marist 73, Chicago King 26

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Decatur St. Teresa 49

Metamora 51, Washington 27

Moline 74, Sterling 51

Momence 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

Monticello 62, Clinton 58

Morgan Park 73, Harlan 51

Morton 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 38

Mt. Carmel 50, N. Posey, Ind. 49

Naperville Neuqua Valley 52, DeKalb 45

Nashville 71, Greenville 49

New Athens 65, Valle Catholic, Mo. 55

Niles West 69, Clemente 44

Normal Community 58, Champaign Centennial 44

Normal West 63, Champaign Central 44

Norris City (NCOE) 62, Pope County 47

Oak Lawn Community 53, Oak Forest 39

Okawville 71, Waltonville 55

Olney (Richland County) 45, Fairfield 40

Oswego East 77, Plainfield Central 45

Ottawa Marquette 59, Newark 37

Palatine 59, Hersey 51, OT

Paris 60, Sullivan 40

Peoria Christian 52, Peoria Heights (Quest) 25

Peoria Notre Dame 61, Bloomington 32

Petersburg PORTA 49, Greenfield-Northwestern 34

Pinckneyville 61, Breese Mater Dei 55

Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 59

Plainfield South 54, Minooka 51

Pleasant Plains 53, Buffalo Tri-City 24

Pontiac 66, Morris 50

Princeton 60, Sandwich 43

Proviso East 69, Addison Trail 20

Quad Cities 72, Tri-State Christian 58

Quest Academy 80, Jacksonville ISD 50

Quincy 71, Geneseo 26

Raymond Lincolnwood 41, North-Mac 34

Richmond-Burton 66, Marengo 55

Richwoods 70, Peoria Manual 54

Riverside-Brookfield 59, Wheaton Academy 47

Rochester 44, Jacksonville 23

Rock Falls 79, Orion 37

Rock Island 79, Galesburg 76

Rockridge 57, Monmouth-Roseville 35

Rolling Meadows 66, Schaumburg 27

Seneca 56, Coal City 53

Serena 80, Leland 26

Somonauk 65, LaMoille 36

South Beloit 60, Rockford Christian Life 29

Sparta 67, Roxana 43

Springfield 63, Chatham Glenwood 60

St. Bede 59, Kewanee 48

St. Ignatius 75, Montini 58

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Teutopolis 40

St. Rita 90, Providence-St. Mel 27

Stark County 52, Knoxville 44

Sterling Newman 63, Mendota 43

Stevenson 73, Waukegan 64

Tamms (Egyptian) 74, Dongola 37

Thornton Fractional North 82, Shepard 39

Thornton Fractional South 84, Oak Lawn Richards 71

Thornwood 63, Harvey Thornton 53

Tinley Park 78, Blue Island Eisenhower 67

Tolono Unity 60, Tuscola 59

Tri-County 68, Cerro Gordo 67

United Township High School 64, Rock Island Alleman 26

Vienna 78, Trico 52

Waterloo 53, Steeleville 44

Wayne City 59, Gallatin County 45

West Chicago 63, Streamwood 55

Wheaton Warrenville South 68, Glenbard North 39

Woodstock 55, Johnsburg 49

Woodstock North 66, Harvard 31

York 63, Proviso West 51

Yorkville 70, Romeoville 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press