Tuesday’s Scores

ALAH 69, Blue Ridge 51
Abingdon 34, Wethersfield 27
Agape Christian 62, Joppa-Maple Grove 26
Altamont 60, Moweaqua Central A&M 33
Argenta-Oreana 63, Heritage 41
Auburn 51, Springfield Calvary 48
Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Plainfield East 54, 2OT
Aurora Central Catholic 55, Kankakee (McNamara) 53
Barrington 77, Elk Grove 43
Beecher 72, Illinois Lutheran 35
Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Aurora (East) 47
Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47
Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Lincoln Way Central 46
Brother Rice 69, Providence 37
Byron 78, Bureau Valley 53
Carlyle 75, Dupo 22
Carrollton 53, Barry (Western) 45
Carterville 69, Hamilton County 51
Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Cissna Park 30
Centralia 55, Mascoutah 32
Chicago (Comer) 43, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 38
Chicago (Intrinsic) 54, Foreman 49
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 71, Chicago Christian 69
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 74, Englewood Excel 49
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 71, Rich Township 49
Chicago Mt. Carmel 54, De La Salle 44
Christopher 51, Zeigler-Royalton 31
Collinsville 86, Alton 64
Columbia 58, Vandalia 26
Concord (Triopia) 65, Pleasant Hill 38
Danville 67, Urbana 40
DePaul College Prep 58, Marmion 47
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 69, Cumberland 43
Decatur MacArthur 69, Springfield Lanphier 58
Delavan 36, Elmwood 34
Dixon 44, North Boone 32
Donovan 46, Clifton Central 45
Downers South 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43
East Alton-Wood River 50, Litchfield 43
East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71
Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45
Effingham St. Anthony 58, Neoga 33
El Paso-Gridley 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37
Erie-Prophetstown 49, Morrison 42
Evanston Township 79, Niles North 53
Evergreen Park 55, Argo 39
Farmington 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41
Flora 37, Woodlawn 21
Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43
Fremd 62, Wheeling 41
Georgetown La Salette 57, Urbana University 19
Glenbard East 75, Bartlett 70
Glenbard West 38, Lyons 37
Goreville 74, Sesser-Valier 41
Granite City 39, Madison 28
Grant Park 64, Cullom Tri-Point 27
Hartsburg-Emden 42, Havana 40
Heyworth 50, Colfax Ridgeview 47
Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 21
Hoopeston 45, Danville Schlarman 37
IC Catholic 67, Aurora Christian 56
Indian Creek 65, DePue 52
Jerseyville Jersey 52, Piasa Southwestern 45
Johnston City 57, Bluford Webber 55
Joliet West 66, Oswego 28
Kankakee 62, Crete-Monee 52
Kankakee Trinity Academy 71, Homeschool Resource Center 68
Kenwood 46, Simeon 43
Lake Forest 73, Warren Township 57
Lake Zurich 63, Mundelein 51
Latin 58, Elgin Academy 37
Lemont 72, Reavis 37
Leyden 71, Hinsdale South 59, OT
Libertyville 68, Zion Benton 41
Loyola 50, St. Laurence 35
Maine East 54, Highland Park 47
Maria 79, Epic Academy Charter 45
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Niles Notre Dame 40
Marion 55, Cairo 28
Marist 73, Chicago King 26
Maroa-Forsyth 52, Decatur St. Teresa 49
Metamora 51, Washington 27
Moline 74, Sterling 51
Momence 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 54
Monticello 62, Clinton 58
Morgan Park 73, Harlan 51
Morton 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 38
Mt. Carmel 50, N. Posey, Ind. 49
Naperville Neuqua Valley 52, DeKalb 45
Nashville 71, Greenville 49
New Athens 65, Valle Catholic, Mo. 55
Niles West 69, Clemente 44
Normal Community 58, Champaign Centennial 44
Normal West 63, Champaign Central 44
Norris City (NCOE) 62, Pope County 47
Oak Lawn Community 53, Oak Forest 39
Okawville 71, Waltonville 55
Olney (Richland County) 45, Fairfield 40
Oswego East 77, Plainfield Central 45
Ottawa Marquette 59, Newark 37
Palatine 59, Hersey 51, OT
Paris 60, Sullivan 40
Peoria Christian 52, Peoria Heights (Quest) 25
Peoria Notre Dame 61, Bloomington 32
Petersburg PORTA 49, Greenfield-Northwestern 34
Pinckneyville 61, Breese Mater Dei 55
Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 59
Plainfield South 54, Minooka 51
Pleasant Plains 53, Buffalo Tri-City 24
Pontiac 66, Morris 50
Princeton 60, Sandwich 43
Proviso East 69, Addison Trail 20
Quad Cities 72, Tri-State Christian 58
Quest Academy 80, Jacksonville ISD 50
Quincy 71, Geneseo 26
Raymond Lincolnwood 41, North-Mac 34
Richmond-Burton 66, Marengo 55
Richwoods 70, Peoria Manual 54
Riverside-Brookfield 59, Wheaton Academy 47
Rochester 44, Jacksonville 23
Rock Falls 79, Orion 37
Rock Island 79, Galesburg 76
Rockridge 57, Monmouth-Roseville 35
Rolling Meadows 66, Schaumburg 27
Seneca 56, Coal City 53
Serena 80, Leland 26
Somonauk 65, LaMoille 36
South Beloit 60, Rockford Christian Life 29
Sparta 67, Roxana 43
Springfield 63, Chatham Glenwood 60
St. Bede 59, Kewanee 48
St. Ignatius 75, Montini 58
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Teutopolis 40
St. Rita 90, Providence-St. Mel 27
Stark County 52, Knoxville 44
Sterling Newman 63, Mendota 43
Stevenson 73, Waukegan 64
Tamms (Egyptian) 74, Dongola 37
Thornton Fractional North 82, Shepard 39
Thornton Fractional South 84, Oak Lawn Richards 71
Thornwood 63, Harvey Thornton 53
Tinley Park 78, Blue Island Eisenhower 67
Tolono Unity 60, Tuscola 59
Tri-County 68, Cerro Gordo 67
United Township High School 64, Rock Island Alleman 26
Vienna 78, Trico 52
Waterloo 53, Steeleville 44
Wayne City 59, Gallatin County 45
West Chicago 63, Streamwood 55
Wheaton Warrenville South 68, Glenbard North 39
Woodstock 55, Johnsburg 49
Woodstock North 66, Harvard 31
York 63, Proviso West 51
Yorkville 70, Romeoville 65
