Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 3½ Creighton at WEST VIRGINIA 2 Baylor at ARKANSAS PK Alabama UConn 2 at MARQUETTE NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 1 (OFF) Chicago at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Minnesota at NEW YORK 5 (OFF) Indiana at BOSTON 8½ (OFF) New Orleans Milwaukee 1 (OFF) at ATLANTA at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER OFF (OFF) Phoenix at SACRAMENTO 9½ (OFF) Houston FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 10 9½ (42½) Seattle LA Chargers 1½ 1½ (47½) at JACKSONVILLE Sunday at BUFFALO 10½ 9 (45½) Miami at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants at CINCINNATI 6½ 7 (42½) Baltimore Monday Dallas 3 2½ (45½) at TAMPA BAY NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Washington -184 at PHILADELPHIA +152 at TORONTO -196 Nashville +162 Edmonton -225 at ANAHEIM +184 at LOS ANGELES -215 San Jose +176

