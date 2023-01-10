Sports Betting Line

|College Basketball
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at XAVIER
|3½
|Creighton
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|2
|Baylor
|at ARKANSAS
|PK
|Alabama
|UConn
|2
|at
|MARQUETTE
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|1
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at NEW YORK
|5
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at BOSTON
|8½
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|Milwaukee
|1
|(OFF)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at SACRAMENTO
|9½
|(OFF)
|Houston
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|10
|9½
|(42½)
|Seattle
|LA Chargers
|1½
|1½
|(47½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|10½
|9
|(45½)
|Miami
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3
|(48½)
|NY
|Giants
|at CINCINNATI
|6½
|7
|(42½)
|Baltimore
|Monday
|Dallas
|3
|2½
|(45½)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Washington
|-184
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+152
|at TORONTO
|-196
|Nashville
|+162
|Edmonton
|-225
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+184
|at LOS ANGELES
|-215
|San
|Jose
|+176
