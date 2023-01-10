Muskingum to Host Inaugural Indoor Track and Field Meet

NEW CONCORD, OH- There is groundbreaking news out of Muskingum University. This Saturday, the school is to host its first-ever indoor track and field meet in the Bullock Health and Wellness Complex.

Muskingum University will host its first-ever indoor track and field meet in the Bullock Health and Wellness Complex on Saturday, January 14. The meet will start at 11:00 AM. The inaugural meet will feature Muskingum, Wittenberg, Denison, Cuyahoga Community College, West Liberty, Rio Grande, Geneva and Washington and Jefferson.

The Muskies will host three additional home meets on January 21, January 28, and February 17 and will round out their season by competing in five away meets. The track & field program will also host three high school track & field meets this season, welcoming high-school student-athletes, their families, and fans onto campus.