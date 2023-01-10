Muskingum to Host Inaugural Indoor Track and Field Meet

Local Sports Sports
Dylan Kerns76

NEW CONCORD, OH- There is groundbreaking news out of Muskingum University. This Saturday, the school is to host its first-ever indoor track and field meet in the Bullock Health and Wellness Complex.

Muskingum University will host its first-ever indoor track and field meet in the Bullock Health and Wellness Complex on Saturday, January 14. The meet will start at 11:00 AM. The inaugural meet will feature Muskingum, Wittenberg, Denison, Cuyahoga Community College, West Liberty, Rio Grande, Geneva and Washington and Jefferson.

The Muskies will host three additional home meets on January 21, January 28, and February 17 and will round out their season by competing in five away meets. The track & field program will also host three high school track & field meets this season, welcoming high-school student-athletes, their families, and fans onto campus.

Dylan Kerns
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!